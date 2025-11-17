SAESOL Tech Demonstrates Global V2X Security Competitiveness At Omniair Plugfest 2025

SAESOL Tech, a leading provider of autonomous driving and connected vehicle security solutions, announced that it successfully demonstrated interoperability based on the latest V2X security certification standards at OmniAir Plugfest 2025, held at the American Center for Mobility in Michigan.

The OmniAir Plugfest is a V2X interoperability testing event, held twice annually since 2017. Now in its 16th edition, the event brought together 25 organizations, including SAESOL Tech, major global V2X solution providers, automakers, and component manufacturers, to conduct interoperability, performance, security, and standards compliance testing.

At this year's Plugfest, SAESOL Tech showcased interoperability between devices using certificates issued by multiple SCMS providers, demonstrated compatibility with IEEE 1609.2.1-based security certification standards, and presented its proprietary V2X Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) testing system, the S2X Tester.

SAESOL Tech hosted a dedicated technical session highlighting the architecture of the S2X Tester. The S2X Tester is currently undergoing OmniAir Qualified Test Equipment (OQTE) procedures. SAESOL Tech's product was independently evaluated by DEKRA to the applicable IEEE 1609.2.1 standard for onboard units (OBUs) and roadside units (RSUs). This evaluation was performed as an independent third-party assessment and does not constitute a collaboration or endorsement. The session also included a live demonstration using multiple V2X devices to illustrate system operation in real-world scenarios.

Earlier this year, SAESOL Tech reached a major milestone by being listed on the production Certificate Trust List (CTL) of the North American SCMS Manager - becoming only the second company in North America authorized for large-scale deployment operations. This achievement brought significant attention to SAESOL Tech's participation at the Plugfest and further reinforced its position as a global leader in V2X security.

“As chair of the OmniAir Cybersecurity IEEE1609.2.1 Subworking Group, SAESOL Tech has been actively driving the development, validation, and implementation of global security standards,” said CTO Woody Kim.“Building on the success of this Plugfest, we will continue strengthening our position as a trusted partner in global V2X security deployment.”

Meanwhile, SAESOL Tech recently completed a $7.1M Series B funding round. The company is also expanding partnerships with global system integrators to accelerate its growth and presence in the North American market.