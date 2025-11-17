Future Electronics Supports Le Chaînon Through Build Hope Together Foundation

MENAFN - GetNews)



Future Electronics' Build Hope Together foundation made a charitable contribution to Le Chaînon, supporting the organization's mission to help women in difficulty find security, independence, and hope.

Montreal, Quebec - November 17, 2025 - Future Electronics, a global leader in electronics distribution, continued its tradition of giving back through its Build Hope Together foundation with a recent donation to Le Chaînon, a Montreal-based organization that provides shelter, support, and resources to women in crisis.

Representatives from Le Chaînon Foundation joined employees and executives of Future Electronics during the company's Thanksgiving luncheon - an annual celebration of community, gratitude, and generosity. The event featured a keynote from Omar Baig, President and CEO of Future Electronics, who reaffirmed the company's ongoing commitment to empowering vulnerable communities through compassion and action.

Founded in 1932, Le Chaînon welcomes women in difficulty unconditionally and without judgment, offering them safe housing and professional support to help them regain stability and independence. The organization also advocates for women's rights and works to raise awareness of the social inequalities and violence women continue to face.

Through Build Hope Together, Future Electronics empowers employees to nominate charitable organizations that make a real difference in their communities. By partnering with Le Chaînon, the company continues its mission to foster hope and resilience among those who need it most.

For more information about Future Electronics' charitable initiatives, visit: .

