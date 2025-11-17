Chase Halme Wins MMA Debut In 51 Seconds, Extending A Family Legacy In Keller

MENAFN - GetNews)



Chase Halme, son of Peak Performance MMA founder Paul Halme, celebrates a first-round victory at XKO. As an instructor at Peak Performance MMA in Keller, Texas, Chase now inspires the next generation through his passion for teaching and competition.

November 17, 2025 - The energy was electric as Chase Halme stepped into the cage for his MMA debut at XKO. In just 51 seconds, Halme secured a victory with a triangle submission, marking a powerful start to what promises to be a bright career. The win was more than just a personal triumph-it symbolized the continuation of a family tradition deeply rooted in martial arts excellence at Peak Performance MMA in Keller, Texas.







As the son of Peak Performance MMA founder Paul Halme, a Masters BJJ World Champion and respected MMA coach, Chase has spent years surrounded by the discipline, focus, and drive that define championship fighters. Now, his own victory represents both his individual dedication and the long-standing commitment his family has made to building a thriving martial arts community in Keller.

When Chase isn't training or competing, he can be found on the mats at Peak Performance MMA teaching kids and adults. Known for his approachable style and passion for helping others grow, he brings real fight experience into every class. Students in Keller now have the rare opportunity to learn directly from a rising athlete actively competing in the sport, giving a new layer of authenticity to the MMA classes in Keller Texas.

For over two decades, Peak Performance MMA has been a cornerstone of martial arts in the region. The academy offers Kids Martial Arts, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Kickboxing, and MMA Training in a structured, family-friendly setting. Every program is designed to build confidence, discipline, and self-defense skills-values that extend well beyond the mat.

Classes at Peak Performance MMA follow a proven training system developed through years of championship experience. Rather than focusing solely on competition, the academy emphasizes proper fundamentals, conditioning, and technique. Students range from children discovering teamwork and self-control to adults improving fitness, strength, and resilience.

Founder Paul Halme established Peak Performance MMA with a simple philosophy: create the welcoming, structured environment that every student deserves. That philosophy continues to guide the school today. Chase's recent debut victory adds another chapter to that story, reminding students and the wider community of what dedication and the right training can achieve.

Peak Performance MMA has long been recognized as Keller's home for Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, MMA, Fitness Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. Its programs have helped countless students transform not only their physical health but also their mindset-building confidence, perseverance, and camaraderie along the way.

To learn more about Peak Performance MMA's programs or to join a class, visit .

About Peak Performance MMA:

Peak Performance MMA, located in Keller, Texas, is a martial arts academy founded by MMA Champion and Masters BJJ World Champion Paul Halme. For over 20 years, the academy has provided high-quality training in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Kickboxing, Muay Thai, and MMA. With a mission to help students of all ages build confidence, discipline, and strength, Peak Performance MMA continues to be Keller's trusted destination for martial arts education and community growth.

Contact Information:

Peak Performance MMA

133 Sports Pkwy Suite H KellerTexas 76248 USA

817-614-9325

Website: