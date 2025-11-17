CCICD Promotes Opera Series To Mark 235Th Anniversary Of The Historic“Hui Troupes Entering Beijing”

MENAFN - GetNews) The China Center for International Communication Development (CCICD) issued a press release here on Friday to promote a grand opera series named as“Operas in Anhui, Shining Hefei”.

The series, officially commenced in Hefei, capital city of Chinese eastern province Anhui, is a grand celebration to mark the 235th anniversary of the historic "Hui Troupes Entering Beijing", which was widely regarded as the origin event of Peking Opera, the press release added.







(Grand opera series "Operas in Anhui, Shining Hefei" officially commenced)

The event, scheduled to run through the Chinese Spring Festival of 2026 and bring together acclaimed artists and troupes from across China to perform over a hundred classic plays, is structured around two key initiatives: staging more than 100 public welfare performances by leading representatives of various opera genres from around the nation, and presenting over 100 additional shows featuring Anhui's own local opera traditions.

The opening series showcases the richness of Chinese opera, featuring 10 major genres including Peking Opera and Kunqu Opera, alongside beloved local forms such as Huangmei Opera, Yu Opera, and Jin Opera, CCICD said in the press release.

Described as a "high-quality, public-benefit cultural celebration spanning multiple years," the series aims to make traditional opera widely accessible, celebrating China's intangible cultural heritage while igniting public passion for the enduring art of Chinese theater.

In total, 13 performing troupes will present 17 classic works across 26 performances, offering a diverse and star-studded lineup that highlights different schools and styles, the organization added.

Peking opera was born when the Four Great Anhui Troupes brought Hui opera, or what is now called Huiju, in 1790 to Beijing, for the eightieth birthday of the Qianlong Emperor. The art form was originally staged for the court and only made available to the public later. In 1828, several famous Hubei troupes arrived in Beijing and performed jointly with Anhui troupes. Although it is called Peking opera, its origins are in the greater areas of the Chinese eastern Anhui province.