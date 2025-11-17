Prime Dock Supplies Celebrates 30 Years Of Excellence In Waterfront Living Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews)Prime Dock Supplies is proud to announce its 30th anniversary, a milestone marking three decades of delivering premium dock materials, expert service, and nationwide support for waterfront living.







Founded in 1995 as a part-time venture under the name Dock Floats LTD, the company evolved from a local supplier of flotation systems to one of the larger privately-owned marine-supply distributors in the United States. Over the years, the company has expanded its inventory, built a nationwide shipping network, and grown into a trusted partner for contractors, homeowners, and marinas seeking high-quality waterfront solutions.

In 2024, the company embraced a strategic rebrand, transitioning from Dock Floats LTD to Prime Dock Supplies. The rebrand reflects a renewed commitment to elevated customer service, enhanced digital tools, and the best warranties in the market, further reinforcing its guiding principle of customer satisfaction as its cornerstone.

“We are both proud of our accomplishments over the last 30 years, and excited about what is ahead of us in the near future. Be watching for new products and services coming up very soon,” said John Keller, Founder and CEO at Prime Dock Supplies.

Throughout its growth, Prime Dock Supplies has built a network of distribution partners across the country to enable faster, more efficient delivery of premium waterfront materials. Its current product line includes top-of-the-line encapsulated flotation systems, boat-dock accessories, and hardware tailored for waterfront living. All of these are backed by industry-leading warranties.

As it looks ahead to the next decade, Prime Dock Supplies remains focused on advancing its digital platform, improving logistics, and deepening its partnerships with leading manufacturers. By helping customers build docks that are durable, functional, and aesthetically pleasing, the company continues to position itself as a leading partner in the marine supply industry.

To learn more about Prime Dock Supplies or to explore its full catalog of products, please visit .

About Prime Dock Supplies

Prime Dock Supplies is a privately-held marine supply distributor based in Texas. Since 1995, the company has specialized in encapsulated flotation, boat-dock accessories, and dock-hardware systems designed for residential, commercial, and municipal waterfront projects. Customer satisfaction, quality products, and strong warranties remain at the heart of the business.

Socials: @‌primedocksupplies, @prime_dock_supplies