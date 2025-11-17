High Purity Gas Market Sales Volume, Size, Share, Price Development Trend Forecast Report 2025-2030 Expert Review

MENAFN - GetNews) The High Purity Gas market continues to expand as semiconductor manufacturing, healthcare, electronics, and industrial applications demand ultra-clean gases for precision processes. Leading players such as Air Liquide, Linde, Air Products, Messer, and Taiyo Nippon Sanso are advancing purification technologies and capacity expansions to meet rising global quality and reliability standards.

The high purity gas market is projected to grow from USD 37.46 billion in 2025 to USD 52.78 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The Market Report highlights issues affecting the industry, including gross margin, cost, high purity gas market share, capacity utilization, income, capacity, and supply.

The demand for high purity gases is driven by advancements in technology, increased investments, government initiatives, and a growing focus on sustainability. High-purity gases include atmospheric gases, noble gases, and carbon gases, which are used in a wide range of applications where precision and purity are crucial. These gases are produced using air separation technology and hydrogen production methods, and they are distributed to various industries through different delivery systems. High-purity gases also serve as insulators, illuminators, and coolants in the electronics, semiconductor, and food & beverage industries.

The noble gas segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the high purity gas market during the forecast period.

The high purity gas market is segmented based on type into high atmospheric gas, noble gas, carbon gas, and other gases. Noble gases are high purity gases that are non-reactive and non-flammable. Helium, argon, and neon are the three major noble gases that are used in lighting, welding, food preservatives, and medical applications. The demand for these high purity noble gases is rising due to their heavy usage in gas chromatography and metal production industries. Membrane separation technology is mostly used for the separation of noble gases from gas mixtures. This innovative process is likely to unlock the potential of membrane-based noble gases for a wide range of end-use industries.

The cylinders/packaged gas segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the high purity gas market during the forecast period.

The high purity gas market is segmented based on storage & distribution and transportation into cylinders/packaged gas, merchant liquid, and tonnage. In recent years, the use of cylinders/packaged gas as a delivery system has surged in many high purity gas manufacturing companies. Cylinders/packaged gas are made of robust materials and are designed to withstand high pressures, ensuring safe storage and transportation of high purity gases. Moreover, packaged gas cylinders are easier to transport and handle than bulk gas systems. Due to its lower transportation costs and improved delivery systems, the demand for cylinders/packaged gas is rising in various industries.

The air separation technology segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Air separation technology is the most cost-effective technology used to produce ultra-high purity (UHP) nitrogen, oxygen, or“rare gases” like neon, krypton, and xenon. There are two methods for air separation: cryogenic separation and non-cryogenic separation. Cryogenic separation is the most used method for producing high purity gases on a large scale and can achieve high levels of purity up to 99.99% as compared to non-cryogenic separation. The demand for this technology is increasing in metal production and the electronics industry due to its simple installation, ease of operation, and capacity to produce high purity gases.

The chemicals segment is estimated to account for the third-largest market share during the forecast period.

The demand for high purity gases, such as oxygen and nitrogen, is rising in the chemicals industry due to its wide range of applications. High purity oxygen is used in laboratories, gas-cooled nuclear reactors, gas-cooled nuclear reactors, metal analysis instruments, and in semiconductor and optical fibre production to increase the efficiency of oxidation reactions. High purity nitrogen is used as a pressurizing gas, as it propels the liquids through pipelines. It has a wide range of applications, including inerting & blanketing, reactor cooling, and nitrogen stripping & recovery, in the chemicals industry. It is also used to shield oxygen-sensitive materials from the air and to remove volatile organic chemicals from process streams.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for high purity gas during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific high purity gas market is experiencing high growth. Advancements in technologies, rapid urbanization, growing investments, and government initiatives are driving the demand for high purity gases in this region. Countries like China, Japan, and India are witnessing significant growth in the electronics industry due to increasing consumption of consumer electronics and the presence of a large number of electronics manufacturers that are using high purity gases in electronic devices. Various government initiatives have been taken to transform the electronics industry and promote semiconductor production by focusing on innovation and high-tech manufacturing processes.

Prominent companies in the high purity gas market include Linde Plc (Ireland), Air Liquide (France), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Iwatani Corporation (Japan), Messer SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Daigas Group (Japan), Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Japan), SOL Spa (Italy), Ingas (Ukraine), Gruppo SIAD (Italy), Resonac Holdings Corporation (Japan), LLC“Akela-N”(Russia), Alchemie Gases & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India), Bhuruka Gases Limited (India), Chemix Specialty Gases and Equipment (India), Ultra Pure Gases (I) Pvt. Ltd. (India), Coregas (Australia), Seralgaz (Turkey), PurityPlus (US), Woikoski Oy (Finland), Specialty Gases Company Limited (Saudi Arabia), American Welding and Gases (US), and Qingdao Baigong Industrial and Trading Co., Ltd. (China), among others.

Air Liquide (France)

Air Liquide is a leading provider of various technologies, gases, and services for the healthcare and industrial sectors. It operates its business through three main segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The company is a global leader that produces and supplies high-purity gases under the Gas & Services business segment. High-purity gases provided by Air Liquide are used in a wide range of applications in the healthcare and industrial sectors. Air Liquide has its operations spread across 80 countries, mainly in Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. The company outlines long-term agreements as one of the key practices for growing its high purity gas market business.

Linde Plc (Ireland)

Linde Plc is a leading global manufacturer of compressed and liquefied gases and chemicals for various industries. The company operates through two major business segments: Industrial Gases and Engineering. The Industrial Gases segment focuses on the manufacturing and distribution of atmospheric and process gases. On the other hand, the Engineering segment designs and manufactures equipment for air separation and other industrial gas applications. The company and its two major subsidiaries: Portagas, Inc. and Praxair India Private Limited, are spread across more than 100 countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and South America.

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan)

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation is a global supplier of industrial, electronic, and medical gases. The company is a consolidated subsidiary of Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation. It supplies high-purity gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, and helium to various manufacturing industries, including steel & metal, chemical, petroleum refining & energy, metal processing, food & beverage, electronics, and healthcare. The company operates its business in more than 30 countries and has four geographic hubs in Japan, the US, Europe, and Asia & Oceania.

