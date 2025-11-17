403
IIT Indore & DHN Conclude Healthtech Challenge 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 17, 2025: The DHN HealthTech Innovation Challenge 2025, supported by IIT Indore's IITI Drishti CPS Foundation, W Health Ventures, CDAC, iCreate, and AWS, concluded its Demo Day today with the announcement of this year's top innovators. After a rigorous evaluation of India's most promising digital-health startups, Ivory emerged as the Winner and Best HealthTech Startup 2025. Curebay Technologies was named 1st Runner-Up, while Plus91 Technologies secured 2nd Runner-Up.
This year's edition holds added importance as the Challenge has been officially recognised as a Pre-Summit Event for the India - AI Impact Summit 2026 hosted by MeitY and IndiaAI, positioning the initiative at the centre of India's evolving AI-driven healthcare ecosystem.
Top Innovations Showcased on Demo Day
The finalists presented solutions across cognitive health, digital interoperability, AI-led diagnostics, and rural hybrid care:
* Ivory - AI-powered cognitive screening using neuroscience-backed assessments
* Plus91 Technologies - ABDM-ready digital health infrastructure (MediXcel)
* HeyDoc AI - ABHA-linked personal health records and wellness platform
* BrainSight AI - AI + neuroscience diagnostics for psychiatry and neurology
* Curebay Technologies - Hybrid care network for rural India
Speaking on the occasion, Vishnu Saxena, Founder & CEO, DHN & ScaleHealthTech, said, "This year's cohort demonstrates that India's most transformative healthcare solutions are emerging from deep-tech founders who understand both clinical realities and technological possibilities. What we are seeing now is not experimentation; it is scalable, implementable innovation."
Aditya Vyas, CEO, IITI Drishti CPS Foundation, added, "These startups are directly addressing India's critical healthcare gaps, whether it is early-stage detection, interoperable data, or rural accessibility. Deep-tech health innovation is no longer optional; it is essential for India's development trajectory."
Selected winners will now be onboarded into the DHN Ecosystem, gaining access to mentorship, hospital pilots, and funding pathways, further accelerating their journey toward scale and nationwide impact.
