FAW TRUCKS Showcases Strength Of Chinese Commercial Vehicles At The 138Th Canton Fair

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BEIJING, CHINA, November 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 138th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) was grandly held in Guangzhou from October 15 to 19. FAW TRUCKS made an impressive appearance with the theme "Create Wealth, Drive Future", featuring its star products: the J7 Tractor, JH6 Dump Truck, and Tiger 6G Electric Light Truck. The display demonstrated the leading capabilities of Chinese commercial vehicles in high-end manufacturing, green and low-carbon development, and intelligent connectivity. The booth attracted a constant flow of visitors and lively negotiations, underscoring the strong appeal of "Intelligent Manufacturing from China" and the global influence of the FAW TRUCKS brand.

Strategic Ambition and Lively On-site Engagement

FAW TRUCKS' booth was a key highlight of this Canton Fair. The stand design integrated technological and international elements, vividly conveying the brand's commitment to empowering global logistics. Since its opening, the FAW TRUCKS exhibition area has drawn visitors and business representatives from Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, Europe, and other global regions. Walk-in traffic remained consistently high, accumulating nearly 1000 visits and leading to in-depth negotiations with nearly 600 potential clients, including logistics firms, large fleet operators, and regional distributors.

Competitive Product Lineup, Leading-Edge Technology

The three FAW featured models, each with distinct strengths, precisely meet the demands of diverse market segments. The J7 Tractor sets a new benchmark for high-end performance, safety, and comfort. Its 580 HP high-power engine, paired with a 3.545 small-ratio rear axle, is specifically designed for efficient line-haul logistics. The JH6 Dump Truck targets the heavy-duty engineering and construction market with superior load-bearing capacity and reliability. It offers excellent gradeability and adaptability to complex road conditions. Features such as the 10-inch display with a four-way imaging system significantly enhance operational safety. The Tiger 6G Electric Light Truck is a robust response to the global trend of zero-carbon logistics. Equipped with a 96.2 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery and an efficient liquid cooling system, it delivers stable range performance.

Exploring Future Tech, Starship 3.0 Hybrid Concept Truck

In addition to production models, FAW TRUCKS also showcased its innovative Starship 3.0 Hybrid Concept Truck, co-developed with strategic partner SHELL. This vehicle incorporates numerous cutting-edge technologies, outlining a blueprint for energy saving and carbon reduction in future commercial transport. The equipped Smart Power Domain (H Power Domain) uses a P2 hybrid architecture, combined with intelligent energy management and waste heat recovery, to significantly reduce fuel consumption. Its "bullet-head" cab and integrated tractor-trailer aerodynamic kit achieve an ultra-low drag coefficient of 0.24. It features an L2 driver assistance, electronic rearview mirrors, and a predictive cruise control system, boosting both energy efficiency and safety. The application of low rolling resistance tires, solar panels on the trailer roof, and low-friction lubrication technology further explores energy-saving potential.

Deepening Global Cooperation, Expanding International Presence

During the fair, FAW TRUCKS achieved substantial business outcomes, leveraging its strong product portfolio and technological edge. Numerous international clients expressed strong interest in purchasing or distributing the J7 for its intelligent features, the JH6 for its rugged durability, and the Tiger 6G for its environmental and economic benefits. Clients from Latin America planned to visit FAW TRUCKS' Changchun production base after the fair for an in-depth look at its intelligent manufacturing systems. Meanwhile, in response to keen interest in purchasing electric products from users in emerging markets like Africa and Southeast Asia, FAW TRUCKS is actively accelerating the development of localized service networks and adaptive product development to speed up its global market presence.

Looking ahead, FAW TRUCKS will continue to deepen its overseas strategy of "Scenario-based Products + Localized Service", maintain its focus on the iteration and application of new energy and intelligent connectivity technologies, and enhance its global supply chain and after-sales service systems. Through higher-quality products and services, it aims to create shared prosperity with global partners and elevate the Chinese commercial vehicle brand to new heights on the world stage.

