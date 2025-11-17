403
NU-Q Alum In'utu Imbuwa Named 2026 Rhodes Scholar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In'utu Imbuwa, a graduate from Northwestern University in Qatar's Class of 2025, has been named a 2026 Rhodes Scholar, earning one of the world's most prestigious academic honours and becoming the school's second recipient of the award.
The Rhodes Scholarships, the oldest and perhaps best-known award for international study, provide all expenses for multiple years of study at the University of Oxford in England. Selection for the scholarships takes place in each constituency and is overseen by the relevant National Secretary and their team. Every year, the Rhodes Scholarship for the Zambia constituency awards two fully funded postgraduate scholarships to study at the University of Oxford. The selection is based on literary and scholastic attainments, talents, and moral character.
“I'm so proud of In'utu and what this moment represents-not just for her, but for Northwestern Qatar,” said Marwan M Kraidy, dean and CEO,NU-Q.“Her formidable achievement is a powerful reminder of what our students are capable of when intellect, creativity, purpose, and mentoring come together. In'utu embodies the spirit of Northwestern Qatar-curious, courageous, and committed to the highest standards of scholarly excellence.”
Coming from Zambia, Imbuwa majored in journalism and strategic communication, where she discovered her interest in storytelling and found her voice as both a scholar and communicator. Driven by a passion for exploring how stories shape identity and policy, she focused on the intersection of media, culture, and development.
“My time here allowed me to explore stories that matter most to me-stories about culture, identity, and the power of media,” she said.“Studying here has been a transformative journey, and I'm excited to continue exploring these questions in graduate school, where I can further grow as a scholar and storyteller.”
Imbuwa's research began early in her undergraduate career. Starting in her first year, she collaborated with assistant professor Yasemin Y Celikkol, then a postdoctoral scholar at the Institute for Advanced Study in the Global South at Northwestern University in Qatar to co-author research articles examining the distribution of Turkish drama series and dress practices in Zambia. These articles were subsequently presented in prestigious conferences as well as published in renowned journals such as Fashion Theory.
