Openai And Capco Announce Services Partnership To Accelerate The Transformation Of The Global Financial Services And Ene...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Global management and technology consultancy Capco, a Wipro company, has joined OpenAI's Beta Services Partner Program, providing Capco with priority access to the very latest AI innovation. Capco and OpenAI will collaborate to solve complex client problems and deploy scalable solutions, positioning Capco as a trusted AI partner to financial services and energy clients worldwide.

Through the services partnership, Capco gains early access to OpenAI's technology, technical support, solution architects, and training resources. OpenAI will leverage Capco's 25+ years of global transformation expertise and proven delivery experience across the financial services and energy sectors. Together, Capco and OpenAI will explore innovative solutions to tackle the most significant challenges confronting financial services and energy clients today.

The opportunities for AI-led innovation are significant, ranging from enhanced product design to operational change and regulatory compliance, to employee productivity and hyper-personalized customer experiences.

One example of an existing offering built by Capco's AI Lab using OpenAI's technology is Compliance Assist. Compliance Assist, part of the Capco Smart Suite range of AI-powered solutions and services, helps banks proactively scan upcoming regulatory changes and automatically identify the changes required to a firm's processes and procedures – saving thousands of hours of work.

Financial services firms must ensure that their regulatory-related policies and processes are always compliant, or risk reputational damage or financial penalties. For multinational banks in particular, this requires time consuming work to update hundreds of policies, procedures and reports. When adopted recently by a leading European retail bank, Compliance Assist reduced the workload by 80% and halved the time needed to assess the impact across policies, procedures and controls.

An early focus of the new collaboration between Capco and OpenAI will be on exploring how OpenAI's GPT-5 latest offering of improved contextual understanding and fine-tuning can further automate and streamline processes, moving from reactive to proactive control and compliance.

Anne-Marie Rowland, CEO of Capco, said:“We are delighted to announce our new services partnership with OpenAI. Capco delivers bold, innovative solutions that empower our clients to lead with confidence and outpace the market. This new services partnership firmly positions us at the leading edge of AI innovation, allowing us to take our AI offerings to the next level.

“We are now even more strongly positioned to deliver flexible, scalable AI-powered solutions that accelerate our clients' ambitions – helping them driving faster, smarter, and more impactful outcomes. Having infused AI across our own business, we have seen up close the transformative impact and benefits that can be achieved.”

Chris Probert, Partner and Global Head of Data, Analytics & AI at Capco, said:“Capco has always been committed to offering pragmatic generative and agentic solutions that drive AI-led, customer-centric transformation in a scalable and repeatable fashion. Opening the way to deeper collaboration with the OpenAI team, this services partnership allows us to pursue our shared vision of building custom AI models and tools that reimagine and accelerate the future evolution of our clients' businesses.”

Ksenia Chumachenko, Head of GTM Partnerships at OpenAI, said:“We're excited to partner with Capco to bring the power of OpenAI's technology to financial services and energy firms worldwide. Their deep sector expertise and strong client relationships make them a valued services partner as we help institutions unlock new value with AI.”

About Capco

Capco, a Wipro company, is a global management and technology consultancy redefining transformation across the energy and financial services industries. Capco leverages the power of AI and our deep domain expertise to help our clients move faster, make smarter decisions, and drive greater impact. Our award-winning Be Yourself at Work culture and diverse talent drive bold, forward-thinking ideas and lasting change. To learn more, visit or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

