PFAS Limits Largely Respected In Swiss Animal-Source Food
-
Français
fr
Aliments d'origine animale: limites en PFAS largement respectées
Original
Read more: Aliments d'origine animale: limites en PFAS largement respec
They concerned beef (five samples), chicken's egg (one) and fish (one). This represents 0.8% of the meat, fish and egg samples analysed in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, the Federal Office for Food Safety and Veterinary Affairs (FOSV) said on Monday in a joint press release with the Association of Cantonal Chemists.
Overall, perfluorinated and polyfluorinated alkyl compounds (PFAS) are widespread and detectable in low concentrations in all food categories. However, the foodstuffs available on the Swiss market largely comply with the maximum value limits currently in force.
In the case of non-compliant samples, the cantonal chemists have ordered measures to be taken to ensure that the maximum values are not exceeded in future.More More Swiss authorities impose ban on sale of PFAS-tainted fish
This content was published on Nov 14, 2025 Pike and perch from Lake Zug in central Switzerland are too contaminated by PFAS, so-called“forever chemicals”. Their sale or distribution as food is forbidden with immediate effect.Read more: Swiss authorities impose ban on sale of PFAS-tainted
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitget Launches Three Official Product Communities To Strengthen User Engagement Across Core Innovation Areas
CommentsNo comment