PFAS Limits Largely Respected In Swiss Animal-Source Food

2025-11-17 02:09:19
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss authorities have analysed almost 900 food products of animal origin for the presence of PFAS, so-called "forever chemicals". Only seven samples showed values above the authorised limit. This content was published on November 17, 2025 - 13:43
They concerned beef (five samples), chicken's egg (one) and fish (one). This represents 0.8% of the meat, fish and egg samples analysed in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, the Federal Office for Food Safety and Veterinary Affairs (FOSV) said on Monday in a joint press release with the Association of Cantonal Chemists.

Overall, perfluorinated and polyfluorinated alkyl compounds (PFAS) are widespread and detectable in low concentrations in all food categories. However, the foodstuffs available on the Swiss market largely comply with the maximum value limits currently in force.

In the case of non-compliant samples, the cantonal chemists have ordered measures to be taken to ensure that the maximum values are not exceeded in future.

