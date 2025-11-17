Think You've Stashed Enough In Your HSA? Don't Forget To Plan For These 3 Expenses Medicare Doesn't Cover: They Can Total Over $100K A Year

This article adheres to strict editorial standards. Some or all links may be monetized.

It's no coincidence that so many people wait until 65 to retire. That's when Medicare kicks in.

After all, having health coverage at that point can help keep your retirement savings intact - because paying for medical care on your own can drain your funds fast.



Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now become a landlord for as little as $100 - and no, you don't have to deal with tenants or fix freezers. Here's how

Dave Ramsey warns nearly 50% of Americans are making 1 big Social Security mistake - here's what it is and 3 simple steps to fix it ASAP No time to lower your crippling car insurance rate? Here's how to do it within minutes - you could end up paying $29/month without a single phone call

Must Read

But there are a number of common healthcare expenses Medicare won't cover. It's important to know what they are so you can take steps to prepare, namely, by boosting contributions to your health savings account (HSA) or other savings, so you have the funds to pay for them.

1. Routine dental care

Many older Americans are surprised to learn that Medicare won't pay for routine dental care.

How much these services cost can vary a lot depending on your oral health, where you live and the provider you go to.

The average cost of a dental cleaning without insurance is $75 to $200, according to Humana (1). If you have a cavity and need a filling, you can expect to pay between $50 and $150 to restore one or two teeth with dental amalgam. It's between $90 and $250 to restore one to two teeth using composite resin or glass ionomer material.

Of course, if you require a more involved procedure, the costs will be even higher. The average cost of a root canal is $1,165. The cost of dentures runs anywhere from $350 to $12,450, depending on the type needed.

Read more: Warren Buffett used 8 simple money rules to turn $9,800 into a stunning $150B - start using them today to get rich (and then stay rich)

2. Vision exams and care

Medicare doesn't cover vision care, and that can get pricey. A routine eye exam costs about $136 on average without insurance, according to Vision Center (2). But you can save by going to a retail chain: Walmart Vision Centers start at $75, and Sam's Club exams can start as low as $45.

If you need a new pair of glasses, that could cost you a bundle, too.

Readers puts the average cost of prescription eyeglasses without insurance at around $350 (3). But costs can vary significantly depending on the frames you choose and the type of lenses you need.

Join a savings group for older Americans

If you're already unsure how to budget for extra health expenses as you get older, joining a savings group for older Americans can help keep your expenses low. Many programs provide discounts on vision, hearing, and other health services.

Rising health care costs, in combination with uncertain markets, can make it harder to stretch your fixed income to cover unexpected necessities like new glasses or dental work.

Joining a senior-focused organization like the AARP for discounts on prescriptions and dental plans, and even travel, entertainment and insurance, can help keep your budget manageable.

As one of the most trusted organizations for older Americans, AARP not only offers money-saving perks, but they can also help you make informed financial and health decisions.

AARP members get access to guides that can help you make the most of Social Security, choose the right Medicare plan, and uncover other government benefits - potentially saving you thousands.

Sign up with AARP today and get 25% off your first year.

If you're looking for more ways to stretch your income, it might be worthwhile to fine-tune the details of your budget with a service like Rocket Money to get a firm grip on your finances.

Rocket Money tracks and categorizes your expenses, providing a clear view of your cash, credit, and investments in one place. It can even uncover pesky, forgotten subscriptions, helping you cut unnecessary costs and potentially save hundreds annually.

For a small fee, the app can also negotiate lower rates on your monthly bills, which could make it a valuable tool for keeping your finances on track.

3. Long-term care

Eventually, you may need some form of long-term care - whether that's a home health aide to help with daily tasks, an assisted living community or even a nursing home. Medicare won't cover these costs because they aren't considered medical services.

If you have to pay for long-term care needs on your own, these are the yearly costs you may be looking at, according to CareScout (4):



$77,796 for a home health aide

$70,800 for an assisted living community

$111,324 for a shared nursing home room $127,750 for a private nursing home room

With costs so high, it's difficult to imagine most seniors will be able to pay for their care out of pocket. That's why an insurance plan should be a key part of your budgeting for your golden years.

With GoldenCare's long-term care insurance, you can get things like nursing homes, assisted living and other daily-living aids covered so you and your loved ones don't have to pay out of pocket or rack up more health-related debts.

While traditional health insurance covers certain medical needs in old age, such as prescriptions and doctor visits, long-term care insurance covers health needs specific to old age, like assistance with daily bathing and meals.

All you have to do is fill in a bit of information about yourself, and GoldenCare will provide you with a free quote for long-term care coverage that fits your needs and budget.

Your HSA to the rescue

Since Medicare won't pay for all of your future healthcare needs, it's a good idea to contribute to an HSA during your working years and reserve that money for retirement. HSA funds never expire, and any money you contribute and don't use right away can be invested for tax-free growth.

Fidelity puts the average cost of healthcare in retirement for a 65-year-old ending their career today at $172,500 (5). This figure accounts for Medicare premiums and out-of-pocket costs as well as expenses Medicare doesn't cover. However, it does not factor in dental services and long-term care.

It could be a good idea to max out your HSA contributions if you can afford to. In 2025, that means contributing up to $4,300 for individual coverage or $8,550 for family coverage. If you're 55 or older, you can add $1,000 to whichever limit applies to you. Note that HSA limits change from year to year.

Do you qualify for an HSA?

This assumes, of course, that your health insurance plan is compatible with an HSA.

To qualify this year, you need a minimum $1,650 deductible for individual coverage or $3,300 for family coverage. You also need an out-of-pocket maximum no bigger than $8,300 with individual coverage or $16,600 for family coverage. Like HSA limits, the rules for deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums change annually.

If you're not eligible for an HSA now, but switch health plans in 2026, you may be eligible in the new year. Otherwise, you can increase your IRA or 401(k) plan contributions to account for not just general retirement expenses, but healthcare needs as well.

If you're not sure how best to budget for high health care costs in retirement, it may be worthwhile to speak to a financial advisor. The right advisor can help you set up a plan to max out your HSA or discuss other options for funding your potential health expenses in retirement.

You can find a fiduciary financial advisor with Advisor, which connects you with vetted financial advisors in minutes.

You can find advisors who specialize in helping with retirement planning in a few simple steps. Just answer a few quick questions about yourself and your finances, and the platform will match you with experienced financial professionals to help you develop a plan to achieve your retirement goals, including ensuring your health care needs will be met.

You can view the advisors' profiles, read past client reviews and schedule an initial consultation for free with no obligation to hire. From there, you can discuss your advisor's fees and billing schedule to determine what's right for you and your budget.

Figuring out the future

If you're still years from retirement, figuring out what your future healthcare costs will look like can be tough. Your current spending isn't a great guide - your employer may be covering a big chunk of your bills now and your health needs could be very different once you're older.

That's why maxing out an HSA is a good idea if you can afford to do so. There's really no risk, because once you turn 65, you can take non-medical HSA withdrawals with no penalty.

Before you turn 65, taking money out of your HSA for anything other than medical expenses comes with a nasty 20% penalty.

But after 65, things get a lot more flexible. Non-medical withdrawals are taxed just like a traditional IRA or 401(k), but there's no extra penalty. If you can max out your HSA each year and save it for retirement, it can become a powerful tool to help pay for all kinds of expenses down the road.



Savvy investors are using 5 stealthy alternatives to safeguard their portfolios - here's how to build wealth in 2026 even if trillions vanish from US stocks

Robert Kiyosaki says this 1 asset will surge 400% in a year - and he begs investors not to miss its 'explosion'

I'm almost 50 and have nothing saved for retirement - what now? Don't panic. These 6 easy steps can help you turn things around Dave Ramsey says this 7-step plan 'works every single time' to kill debt, get rich in America - and that 'anyone' can do it

What To Read Next

Join 200,000+ readers and get Moneywise's best stories and exclusive interviews first - clear insights curated and delivered weekly. Subscribe now.

Article sources

We rely only on vetted sources and credible third-party reporting. For details, see our editorial ethics and guidelines.

Humana (1 )Vision Center (2 ); Readers (3 ); CareScout (4 ); Fidelity (5 )

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.