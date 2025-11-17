Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ACI System For Air Shipments To Be Implemented By January 2026: Customs Chief

ACI System For Air Shipments To Be Implemented By January 2026: Customs Chief


2025-11-17 02:02:23
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Ahmed Amawy, Head of the Customs Authority, confirmed that the successful implementation of the Advanced Cargo Information (ACI) system for maritime shipments has paved the way for its introduction for air shipments starting on 1 January 2026. He explained that the move will help reduce customs-clearance times for air cargo and lower import and export costs, noting that the system enables real-time tracking of shipments from the country of export through to final clearance at Egyptian airports.

Amawy added that the ACI system for air cargo is built on a unified platform that allows for fast and efficient electronic exchange of documents, simplifying procedures for importers and exporters. He highlighted that the system requires the mandatory use of electronic signatures to ensure procedural integrity and minimise human error during customs clearance.

He further noted that the system enhances oversight of goods arriving by air before they reach Egypt, helping the state prevent substandard or non-compliant products from entering the local market.

The Head of the Customs Authority affirmed that the authority continues working to open new horizons for maximising national exports and strengthening their access to global markets.

MENAFN17112025000153011029ID1110356156



Daily News Egypt

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search