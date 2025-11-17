ACI System For Air Shipments To Be Implemented By January 2026: Customs Chief
Amawy added that the ACI system for air cargo is built on a unified platform that allows for fast and efficient electronic exchange of documents, simplifying procedures for importers and exporters. He highlighted that the system requires the mandatory use of electronic signatures to ensure procedural integrity and minimise human error during customs clearance.
He further noted that the system enhances oversight of goods arriving by air before they reach Egypt, helping the state prevent substandard or non-compliant products from entering the local market.
The Head of the Customs Authority affirmed that the authority continues working to open new horizons for maximising national exports and strengthening their access to global markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitget Launches Three Official Product Communities To Strengthen User Engagement Across Core Innovation Areas
CommentsNo comment