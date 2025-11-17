Khalda Petroleum Announces New Gas Discovery In Western Desert

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced on Monday that Khalda Petroleum Company has made a new gas discovery in the Western Desert.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ministry said the company successfully drilled the exploratory well“Gomana-1”, where electrical logs confirmed the presence of gas-bearing zones. Test results indicated an estimated production rate of around 36 million cubic feet of gas per day (mcf/d). Testing operations and the evaluation of the well's initial reserves are currently being finalised ahead of its inclusion on the production map on Wednesday.

The discovery marks a new addition to the portfolio of Apache, the global energy company partnering with Khalda in the exploration and development of gas resources in the Western Desert, alongside crude oil production. The ministry noted that the find comes in the context of new incentives introduced to encourage further gas investment within Khalda's areas of operation.