Queen Hosts Women From Al Mafraq For Lunch

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 17 (Petra) -- Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah hosted a group of women active in social, cultural and educational work in Al Mafraq, over lunch at the governorate's historic rural area of Umm Al-Jimal on Monday.At the event that brought together over 100 women, Her Majesty expressed gratitude for the gathering, highlighting the importance of face-to-face communication at a time of rapid technological advancement that has transformed the nature of how people interact, according to a statement from the Queen's office."People nowadays prefer getting in touch, sharing their news and consoling each other via modern-day communication tools," she said.Referring to the beauty of Umm Al-Jimal, Queen Rania explained that its natural charm is a reminder that "a person's mark on the world is not confined by place or time but endures as a legacy passed down through generations."Thanking her guests and praising their accomplishments in their communities, Her Majesty expressed hope that they would meet again, as Jordan continues to prosper through its people whose hearts are always with one another.Welcoming the Queen, Al Mafraq Governor Firas Abu Al Ghanam highlighted the meaningful imprint the programmes implemented through Her Majesty's various initiatives have left on local communities across the Kingdom.In 2024, Umm Al-Jimal was recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, further cementing its significance as a cultural and historical treasure.The site's innovative basalt construction techniques, such as corbelling and interlocking courses, enabled the creation of multi-story, durable structures that have withstood centuries.