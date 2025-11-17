Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Updated Procedures For Journalists Seeking To Access The Harry S. Truman Building

2025-11-17 02:00:35
The Department of State is updating its procedures for journalists who wish to access open or pooled press events at the Harry S. Truman (HST) building on a temporary day pass. This includes access to the Department Press Briefing and the Mezzanine balcony.

Effective December 22, 2025, accredited journalists and media technicians who wish to enter HST on a temporary day pass must make arrangements with the Bureau of Global Public Affairs in advance for Press credential validation. To make arrangements, journalists can indicate their interest in attending the Department Press Briefing or in accessing the Mezzanine balcony, via the Media Inquiry System at . The Department public schedule ( ) will continue to note the press posture of certain Department events.

Members of the media who arrive at the 23rd Street press entrance seeking a day pass to attend Department Press Briefings or access the Mezzanine balcony without prior arrangement with the Bureau of Global Public Affairs or another sponsoring Department of State official may be refused access to the building.

For more information, please contact State Department Office of Press Operations at or .... Full guidance and requirements for accessing HST will be posted at beginning December 22, 2025.

