ANTHONY ANDERSON NAMED HUMANITARIAN AWARD RECIPIENT FOR 2025 HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE SUPPORTING MARINE TOYS FOR TOTS

Emmy Award-nominated actor, producer, comedian and humanitarian, Anthony Anderson will be honored with the Humanitarian Award at the 93rd Anniversary of The Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots. The live parade, presented in association with the City of Los Angeles, will take place on the streets of Hollywood, CA, on Sunday, November 30, 2025, starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Hollywood landmark TCL Chinese Theatre. Anthony will ride in the parade alongside members of his family and invited guests.

Anthony Anderson is one of Hollywood's most dynamic and respected entertainers. A multiple Emmy Award nominee with a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame, Anderson continues to captivate audiences through his work in television, film, and philanthropy. He can most recently be seen in Amazon MGM's action thriller G20 opposite Viola Davis. He also has a barbecue label, AC Barbeque, in partnership with Cedric the Entertainer and the brand opened its first restaurant in Westfield Century City this year. Beyond entertainment, Anthony remains deeply committed to giving back through the Anderson Family Foundation and his annual Celebrity Golf Classic, which support organizations focused on health, wellness, faith, mentorship, and education.

Helping others and giving back has always been a priority to Anderson, deeming him this year's Humanitarian Award Recipient. Anthony has been actively involved and supported numerous non-profit organizations for decades. The Anderson Family Foundation, based in Los Angeles, CA, is committed to providing funds for multiple charitable organizations to promote educational and charitable purposes. Through the annual Anthony Anderson Celebrity Golf Classic, the foundation raises vital funds to aid organizations in their educational and community-driven initiatives. Together, these efforts empower individuals and communities by providing guidance, confidence, and opportunity-helping people build brighter, healthier futures while honoring the mentorship and support that shaped Anthony's own journey.

The Anthony Anderson Celebrity Golf Classic was established to support nonprofit organizations that uplift children, young adults, and adults through programs focused on health, wellness, faith, and mentorship. Inspired by his upbringing in Watts and Compton, California, Anthony credits his parents, Doris and Sterling, for instilling in him the values of perseverance, integrity, and compassion-principles that continue to drive his dedication to giving back.

Through this annual event, Anthony aims to empower individuals and communities by partnering with organizations that provide guidance, confidence, and hope. The Celebrity Golf Classic serves as a platform to inspire positive change, helping others build brighter, healthier futures while honoring the mentorship and support that shaped Anthony's own journey. For more information, please visit .

His AC Barbeque brand that he shares with his friend Cedric the Entertainer has a mission that is rooted in service, cultural celebration, and meaningful community investment. Their commitment extends far beyond their products, their rubs, spices, BBQ equipment, and restaurant experiences serve as the nucleus for bringing people together. Through these offerings, they aim to reduce food deserts, promote healthier lifestyles, and expand educational access by partnering with HBCUs and supporting initiatives that uplift communities. At a recent Food4Less event in Compton, CA (Anthony's hometown), Anthony spent the afternoon engaging with employees, meeting guests, signing autographs, and creating meaningful moments rooted in unity and celebration.

Anthony is also honored to be hosting the Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles Wish Gala this December to help raise vital funds for more than 500 children in greater Los Angeles fighting a critical illness, who are waiting for their life-changing wish to be granted.

“I am so thrilled to be honored with the humanitarian award for this year's Hollywood Christmas Parade. This is a tremendous honor and I am so thankful to be acknowledged for my charity work by such a respected establishment in the Hollywood community.” - Anthony Anderson

A cherished tradition since 1928, The 93rd Anniversary of The Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots, will kick off the holiday season with spectacular fanfare including movie cars, award-winning bands from around the country, dazzling equestrians, larger-than-life character balloons, colorful floats, and humorous specialty acts, culminating with the appearance of the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus and his reindeer.

2025 marks the 93rd Anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade, an American tradition. The live parade is produced by Associated Television International and presented in association with The City of Los Angeles on the streets of Hollywood,CA. This year's celebration will be held on Sunday, November 30, 2025 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Since 1928 the live Hollywood Christmas Parade has been a loved and cherished annual holiday tradition enjoyed by Angelenos, as well as by millions watching the televised airings of the parade nationally on The CW Network on December 12th, 2025 and internationally on Armed Forces Network around the world in over 94 countries. The only exceptions were during World War II from 1942 to 1944 when the parade wasn't presented, and in 2020, due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The parade was then presented live again starting in 2021.

The Origin and Evolution of the Marine Toys for Tots Program 78 Years Ago: Toys for Tots began in 1947 as the brainchild of Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks. Actually it was his wife, Diane Hendricks, who was the real inspiration. She had a few handcrafted dolls and asked Bill to deliver them to an agency that supports children in need. When Bill Hendricks reported back to his wife that he could not find such an organization, she instructed him to“start one!” Major Hendricks and the Marines in his reserve unit in Los Angeles collected and distributed 5,000 toys in 1947. Seeing such successful community engagement in 1947, the Commandant directed all Marine Reserve Sites to implement a Toys for Tots campaign, transforming it into a national community action program in 1948. To learn more, please visit:

