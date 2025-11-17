MIKE WEAVER FOUNDER & PRESIDENT OF ACHIEVEMENT ASSOCIATES AN ORGANIZATIONAL AND LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT COMPANY HAS DIED

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Mike (William C.) Weaver, founder and president of Achievement Associates Inc., died November 13, 2025 in Bucks County, PA after a long illness. He was 89.

Mike led AAI, founded in 1972 in St. Louis, MO, an organizational and leadership development company, which served a broad spectrum of private and public businesses, not-for-profit organizations, associations, government clients, and individuals. He focused on strategic planning processes, management and leadership development and culture change, executive coaching and targeted organizational consulting services.

He developed a nationally known reputation with his clients for personality profiling to assist companies in their selection of the best and right associate for leadership roles. He actually met his future wife through a personality profiling assessment; while she didn't get the position – he felt she was too strong for the role – she got him. In addition, he authored Winning Selling, a comprehensive sales force training and development program. In 2000, he relocated his company to Bucks County, PA.

Prior to founding Achievement Associates, Mike served as senior staff engineer and systems project engineer/program manager for the systems engineering department of Emerson Electric, headquartered in St. Louis. He was also responsible for new business development for the department as well as military systems development for the Department of Defense, Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

Early in his career, Mike served three years active duty as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force in aircraft operations and maintenance stationed at McGuire AFB NJ. In October 1962, he found himself in the midst of the Cuban Missile Crisis when he was sent to Guantánamo Bay Naval Base with the Rapid Response Team to evacuate Navy families and their dependents. He continued to serve in the USAF Reserve until 1972, attaining the rank of Captain.

Following active duty, Mike was an aerodynamicist at North American Aviation in California, a helicopter flight test engineer for Boeing/Vertol CH-46 (Sea Knight) and CH-47 (Chinook) in Philadelphia, and a flight test engineer at Lockheed Electronics in New Jersey.

Mike was born William Clair Weaver Jr. to William Clair Weaver Sr. and Zaida Bley Weaver on April 11, 1936 in Indiana, PA. As a feisty 5-year-old boy, he was called 'Mike' by his coach, who said he seemed more like a Mike than a William, and the nickname became his first name for the rest of his life.

He received his BAE from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1959 and was a member of the Acacia fraternity. In 1972 he was awarded an MBA from Washington University – St. Louis. He was an avid lover of the ocean, BMWs, and his cats. Jazz continually played throughout the home, and he was never without the latest spy or detective novel on his nightstand.

Mike is predeceased by his parents, first wife Janet Boyd Weaver, his son William Michael Weaver, and his sister Betty Weaver Tait. He is survived by his wife Donna Buehler Weaver, two stepchildren and their families, Christopher (Sharon) Hubbuch and Consuelo Hubbuch, and nephew and nieces.

Services are private. The family will hold a celebration of life next summer by the ocean in Mike's memory.