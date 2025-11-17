Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bouygues: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares


2025-11-17 12:01:17
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 17/11/25

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 November 2025.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 29 April 2025

I. Summary presentation

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 10 November 2025 FR0000120503 49,232 40.4530 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 11 November 2025 FR0000120503 50,000 40.8303 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 12 November 2025 FR0000120503 76,000 41.1569 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 13 November 2025 FR0000120503 111,000 41.8700 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 14 November 2025 FR0000120503 68,268 41.5587 XPAR

II. Detailed presentation

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €383,620,188
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment

  • 02_Disclosure of trading in own shares_Bouygues_17_11_2025

MENAFN17112025004107003653ID1110355830



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search