Bouygues: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
|Name of issuer
|Identity code of issuer
|Transaction date
|Identity code of financial instrument
|Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
|Market
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|10 November 2025
|FR0000120503
|49,232
|40.4530
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|11 November 2025
|FR0000120503
|50,000
|40.8303
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|12 November 2025
|FR0000120503
|76,000
|41.1569
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|13 November 2025
|FR0000120503
|111,000
|41.8700
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|14 November 2025
|FR0000120503
|68,268
|41.5587
|XPAR
II. Detailed presentation
BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €383,620,188
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246
Attachment
-
02_Disclosure of trading in own shares_Bouygues_17_11_2025
