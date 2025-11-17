Technip Energies Announces End Of Share Buy-Back Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technip Energies N.V. (PARIS: TE) (the“”) announces the completion of its share buy-back program, which launch was announced in a press release dated May 12, 2025.

Between June 30, 2025, and November 13, 2025, the Company acquired 1,265,324 of its own shares (representing 0.71% of the share capital), at an average price per share of 35.56 euros.

As announced in the press release dated May 12, 2025, the shares acquired under the share buy-back program will be used to meet the Company's obligations under equity compensation plans.

Details of the transactions carried out under this share buy-back program are available on the Company's website: .

For further information: .

