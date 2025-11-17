Soriano Group To Headline Exclusive OPAL Conference In Laguna Beach With Groundbreaking Live Demonstration Of Arius Tech

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The prestigious OPAL Conference, an invitation-only gathering of the world's most discerning ultra-high-net-worth investors, family offices, and collectors, is proud to announce that Marco Antonio Soriano, Founder and Chairman of Soriano Group and Soriano Family Office, will deliver a highly anticipated keynote address on December 8, 2025, at the iconic Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel.

Under the captivating title“Soriano Group: Blending Family Heritage with Alternative Investment Strategies in Technology, Mobility, and Fashion,” Mr. Soriano will share the remarkable multi-generational story of one of Latin America's most influential business dynasties and reveal how the family office is strategically deploying capital into transformative sectors including next-generation mobility, artificial intelligence, luxury fashion, and cutting-edge authentication technologies.

The centerpiece of the presentation will be a world-first live demonstration of Arius Technology's revolutionary robotic arm 3D scanner – a breakthrough system capable of authenticating artwork at a microscopic level of precision never before seen in real-time settings. Attendees will witness the scanner perform instantaneous, museum-grade analyses on priceless works, including select pieces from the collection of renowned artist and Warren Buffett granddaughter Nicole Buffett.

In an extraordinary interactive moment, guests are cordially invited to bring one or two of their own cherished art pieces to the session. Mr. Soriano and the Arius Technology team will conduct live, in-suite authenticity scans directly in the presence of the audience – offering an unforgettable fusion of heritage, innovation, and trust that redefines how collectors protect and validate their most treasured assets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marco Soriano to OPAL 2025,” said conference host David Liebowitz, Senior Director of OPAL Group Family Office & Private Wealth Conferences.“His family's centuries-long legacy combined with their forward-thinking investment vision makes this one of the most anticipated sessions in our 20-year history.”

Among the distinguished VIP attendees will be William Evans, the visionary collector and owner of Evans Hotels, whose passion for art and innovation aligns perfectly with the theme of the presentation.

Event Details

OPAL Winter Private Wealth & Family Office Conference

Dates: December 7–9, 2025

Venue: The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, One Ritz Carlton Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Keynote Session: Monday, December 8, 2025

This exclusive gathering represents a rare convergence of legacy wealth, contemporary investment strategy, and revolutionary technology – all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Pacific Ocean.

About Soriano Group

Soriano Group is a multi-generational family office and investment platform that traces its origins to 19th-century industrial leadership in Latin America. Today, under the stewardship of Marco Antonio Soriano, the group bridges timeless family values with bold alternative investments in technology, luxury, sustainable mobility, and cultural preservation.

About Arius Technology

Arius Technology pioneers the future of art authentication through its proprietary robotic 3D scanning systems, delivering forensic-level precision that empowers collectors, museums, and institutions to verify provenance and condition with absolute confidence.