Jatheon Adds Sharepoint Capture And Archiving To Cloud Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- This addition strengthens Jatheon's Microsoft integration suite, enabling organizations to automatically capture and retain SharePoint content for compliance, security, and ediscovery.

With this release, Jatheon customers can capture and store SharePoint files, documents, images, folders, and videos, ensuring complete visibility into all file versions and user activity. The connector supports organizations subject to data retention regulations by simplifying compliance and information governance without disrupting existing workflows.

“SharePoint has become the backbone of collaboration across regulated industries, yet it often remains a blind spot when it comes to compliance,” said Marko Dinic, CEO of Jatheon Technologies.“Our new SharePoint connector eliminates that gap. It gives IT and compliance teams full control over SharePoint data while maintaining the speed, transparency, and accountability regulators demand.”

The new SharePoint connector integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Outlook and Teams, or it can operate as a standalone capture source. It offers advanced search, ediscovery, and legal hold capabilities, allowing users to quickly locate and lock files or libraries during audits, investigations, or litigation. Once configured, the connector captures SharePoint activity automatically, providing a transparent and reliable archiving process, with no additional hardware or software required.

The SharePoint Data Connector joins Jatheon's growing suite of file archiving integrations, including OneDrive and Google Drive, and extends the platform's ability to manage all communication and collaboration data in one unified archive.

