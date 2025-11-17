Cell Harvesting Market To Reach USD 20.08 Billion, Growing At A Strong 12.95% CAGR By 2034

Key Takeaways

What are the Significant Drivers in the Cell Harvesting Market?

A rise in the incidence of chronic diseases, especially cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune disorders, and the growing stem cell research cell-based therapies

What are the Prominent Trends in the Cell Harvesting Market?



In September 2025, Pluristyx Inc. and BioLamina AB partnered to streamline, derisk, and escalate clinical translation of iPSC-based therapies.

In June 2025, Celltrio secured $15 million in financial investment to elevate global growth in cell culturing and cell & gene therapy automation. In May 2025, the Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission awarded over $18 million in grants focused on escalating cutting-edge stem cell and regenerative medicine research across Maryland.



What is the Crucial Challenge in the Cell Harvesting Market?

The growing need for higher expenses for sophisticated technologies, as well as stricter and time-consuming regulatory approvals, the requirement for non-standardized protocols, and ethical issues, mainly stem cell research, are creating a major hurdle in the market expansion.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In October 2025, Relive Health and Dr. Adeel Khan partnered to leverage innovative muse cell therapy in the United States for the first time.



What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Significantly in the Market in 2024?

In the future, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the cell harvesting market. A prominent catalyst is a robust government for research and development, specifically in China, Japan, and India, integrated with accelerated healthcare spending, which is boosting the adoption of advanced technologies. Whereas Chinese researchers are increasingly transforming modular 3D-printed microfluidic systems for continuous, large-scale harvesting of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) from microcarriers.

In October 2024, Sino-Biocan introduced the self-developed WUKONG Automated, Closed, Integrated Cell Processing System, building on its existing modular cell preparation platforms.



Cell Harvesting Market: Recent Efforts in 2025

National Institutes of Health (NIH) Coordinated with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and implemented a new funding opportunity in 2025 for clinical trials using adult stem cells. National Cancer Institute (NCI) Continued to fund projects in 2025 that establish biomimetic, tissue-engineered technologies for cancer research. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Joined with the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) to develop new guidelines in May 2025 for the ethical and safe use of stem cells. European Medicines Agency (EMA) Recommended conditional market authorization for Zemcelpro, a stem cell therapy for adults with certain blood cancers

Segmental Insights

By product type analysis

Which Product Type Led the Cell Harvesting Market in 2024?

The devices & instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024. This mainly comprises automated systems, centrifuges, incubators, and cryostorage equipment. Currently, the market is bolstering integration of robotic systems, such as the CellXpress Automated Cell Culture System and the AUTOSTEM platform combines liquid handlers, incubators, imagers, and robotics to handle the comprehensive cell culture workflow. Also, they are imposing the evolution of enclosed, single-use systems for preventing contamination.

On the other hand, the consumables segment is estimated to expand at a rapid CAGR. This primarily uses diverse reagents, media, cryopreservation agents, and single-use processing equipment. Ongoing efforts are supporting a shift from serum-containing media to serum-free, xeno-free, and chemically defined media. Alongside, the market is stepping into single-use, disposable consumables, the wider adoption of GMP-grade consumables, and the use of cryovials and cryobags developed for low-temperature freezing.

By cell type analysis

What Made the Mammalian Cells Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

However, the stem cells segment will expand rapidly during 2025-2034. An expanding demand for personalized medicine, broader investment in the field, and a growth in clinical trials and public awareness of stem cell therapies are propelling the overall adoption. These cell harvests consist of less invasive sourcing of iPSCs from reprogrammed adult cells, and a novel plan to increase hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) yields by recognizing and manipulating macrophage-like markers on stem cells.

By application type analysis

Which Application Type Led the Cell Harvesting Market in 2024?

By technique type analysis

Why did the Centrifugation-Based Harvesting Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

On the other hand, the automated & closed system harvesting segment is anticipated to expand fastest. The escalating need for enhanced reproducibility and yield, minimal contamination risk and labor expenses, scalability for large-scale manufacturing, and advances in automation technologies like AI and machine learning are propelling the segmental growth. The latest development includes Miltenyi Biotec's CliniMACS Prodigy and Lonza's Cocoon to achieve cell isolation, activation, expansion, and formulation within a single, completely closed system.

By end user analysis

How did the Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment registered dominance in the global cell harvesting market in 2024. The segment is driven by a rise in demand for cell-based therapies, the requirement for automated and high-throughput systems in late-stage drug trials, and commercial manufacturing. They are highly using integrated AI and machine learning for process improvements, the development of next-generation technologies, including fiber chromatography, and the wider adoption of single-use systems.

Whereas, the cell therapy companies & CDMOs segment is estimated to expand at a rapid CAGR in the coming era. Primarily, CDMOs are offering integrated solutions to handle the comprehensive workflow from cell modification to final product formulation. They are putting efforts into advanced digital solutions that are further employed for real-time data sharing among manufacturing teams and clients. Moreover, they are providing expertise, sophisticated technology, and manufacturing capacity in managing both development and large-scale production.

What are the Recent Developments in the Cell Harvesting Market?



In October 2025, Allied Pain & Spine Institute (APSI), a leading provider of comprehensive musculoskeletal and interventional care, launched OrthoGen Health, an innovative regenerative medicine division.

In October 2025, PromoCell, a leading global manufacturer of primary human cells and specialized cells, unveiled custom GMP cell culture media to empower next-gen cell and gene therapies. In August 2025, the IAEA unveiled a new stem cell research project to optimize healing for patients suffering from severe radiation skin injuries.



Cell Harvesting Market Key Players List



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma)

GE HealthCare (Cytiva)

Sartorius AG

Eppendorf SE

BD Biosciences

Terumo BCT, Inc.

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences (Danaher)

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

Fresenius Kabi (CompoFlex & LOVO systems)

Corning Incorporated

Lonza Group AG

Repligen Corporation

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Stemcell Technologies Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc. (Revvity)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

PBS Biotech, Inc.

Terumo Corporation Applikon Biotechnology (a Getinge company)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type



Devices & Instruments

Centrifuges

Automated cell harvesters

Cell separators

Filters & membrane-based systems

Consumables

Harvesting kits

Tubing & disposables Reagents & enzymes



By Cell Type



Stem Cells

Mesenchymal stem cells

Hematopoietic stem cells

Induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)

Mammalian Cells

CHO cells, HEK293, Vero cells (for biologics & vaccine production)

Immune Cells

T-cells, NK cells, B-cells (for immunotherapies)

Microbial & Plant Cells Algae, yeast, bacteria (used in nutraceuticals & industrial biotech)

By Application



Biopharmaceutical Production

Monoclonal antibodies

Recombinant proteins

Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing

Cancer & Immunology Research

Stem Cell Research & Regenerative Medicine

Vaccine Production Tissue Engineering

By Technique



Centrifugation-Based Harvesting

Filtration-Based Harvesting

Automated & Closed System Harvesting

Microfluidics & Membrane-Based Separation Magnetic Separation (for immune cells & precision harvesting)



By End User



Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Cell Therapy Companies & CDMOs

Academic & Research Institutions

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Hospitals & Transplant Centers



By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

