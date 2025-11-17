Kenya: Amb. Guo Haiyan Meets With Principal Secretary (PS) Anne Wango'ombe

On November 14, H.E. Amb. Guo Haiyan met with Ms. Anne Wango'ombe, Principal Secretary for Gender and Affirmative Action, Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services of Kenya.

PS Wango'ombe shared her experience of participating the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women held in Beijing last October and extended her congratulations on the successful event commenting it is not only a testimony of China's leadership in global women's causes, but of great significance in advancing global women empowerment. PS further highly commended China's achievements in women's education, legal protection, economic inclusion and empowerment across the board.

Amb. Guo expressed Chinese side's appreciation to Kenya's strong support in holding the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women and agreed to jointly implement the important achievements reached on the Meeting, strengthen bilateral cooperation in women causes aiming to contribute positively to building a China–Kenya community with a shared future in the new era.

