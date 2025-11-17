Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Bookstore Near Laxmi Nagar Metro Station

2025-11-17 10:17:39
A fire broke out at a bookstore near gate number 2 of Laxmi Nagar Metro Station on Monday evening. Soon after receiving the information, multiple fire tenders reached the spot and engaged in a firefighting operation.

The fire has been extinguished. Till now, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.

Fire brought under control, cause unknown

Speaking to reporters, fire officer Nitin said, "Four fire trucks were sent immediately upon receiving the information. The fire has been brought under control. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. There has been no loss of life."

The reason for the fire has not yet been ascertained. Further details awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

