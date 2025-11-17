Top 7 SS Rajamouli Films To Watch Before Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra's Varanasi

If SS Rajamouli's forthcoming global action epic Varanasi starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra gets your adrenaline pumping, then this is the time to reminisce about some of the most significant works the filmmaker has created to date. With Rajamouli's filmography boasting a plethora of blockbuster spectacles, emotional storytelling, and genre-defining visuals, here are seven must-watch films along with where you can stream them before diving into his next magnum opus.

Top 7 SS Rajamouli Films To Watch Before Varanasi:

1. Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)

With Baahubali: The Beginning, Rajamouli raised the first flag of Indian cinema on the historic fantasy drama featuring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, and Rana Daggubati. It is a must-watch for its world-building, spectacularly well-choreographed action sequences, and the raw emotional energy delivered by the best of actors.

Where to Watch: Netflix

2. Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017)

Even larger in scale for the answering of the question audiences waited with bated breath for-"Why did Katappa kill Baahubali?"-the second part looks even more grand. This remains one of the big blockbusters from India with epic visuals and iconic moments.

Where to Watch: Netflix

3. RRR (2022)

An Oscar-winning spectacle from Rajamouli, it features Ram Charan and Jr. NTRin a high-octane mix of action, drama, camaraderie, and an insurgent spirit. From jaw-dropping production design to cult soundtrack hits, this is the film that pushed Indian cinema past the line and into the sight of the world.

Where to Watch: Netflix, Zee5

4. Eega (2012)

Starring Nani and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Eega ranks among one of Rajamouli's most inventive executions revolving around the story of a man reincarnated as a housefly. Eccentric, emotional, and visually brilliant, it is a testament to Rajamouli's ammunition of imagination.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

5. Magadheera (2009)

The reincarnation-based romantic action drama starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal with mesmerizing stunts fueling the gripping narrative made this one a tremendous commercial success.

Where to Watch: MX Player, YouTube

6. Makkhi (Hindi Dub of Eega)

If you like watching Eega in Hindi, Makkhi is the version popularly accepted in Northern India. The storytelling is equally entertaining, making it a brilliant entry point way into the world of Rajamouli.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

7. Sye (2004)

One of Rajamouli's early gems, Sye, is an unusual sports-action drama centered around rugby, a rarity in India. Adrenaline-packed and high-spirited, it already shows the signs of an emerging filmmaker in Rajamouli during his early years.

Where to Watch: YouTube