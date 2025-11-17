Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:40 AM EST - Scope Technologies Corp: Announces it has successfully achieved Level 2 Certification under the CyberSecure Canada program, administered by Cyber Security Canada and recognized by the Standards Council of Canada. Scope Technologies Corp shares C are trading unchanged at $0.55.

Baystreet.ca

