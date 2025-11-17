The $42 Billion Training Video Crisis: Enterprise Zoom And Teams Recordings Are Failing As Knowledge Assets

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“Teams are not going to scrub through a 45-minute recording to confirm one step of a workflow,” said an SAP Project Manager at a 500-employee technology company.“We have hundreds of recorded sessions, but employees need searchable, step-by-step guidance.”"Corporate America has quietly accumulated what may be its largest untapped knowledge asset-and liability. Millions of Zoom and Microsoft Teams recordings sit in cloud storage, representing billions in training investment that employees cannot search, reference, or effectively use. New AI technology from Docsie now converts these dormant video libraries into searchable SOPs and knowledge bases, transforming dead weight into operational assets.

The Problem: Video Libraries No One Uses

Remote work triggered an explosion in recorded training content across Zoom, Teams, and Loom. Yet a critical gap emerged: employees need quick answers, not hour-long videos.

"We have 300+ recorded SAP training sessions," said an SAP Project Manager at a 500-employee tech company. "But when someone needs to process an invoice, they won't scrub through a 45-minute Teams recording. They need searchable, step-by-step instructions."

The pattern repeats across industries-manufacturing operators can't reference shop floor videos while working, healthcare staff can't search clinical protocols during patient care, and sales teams can't quickly find specific details in product demo recordings.

Why Video Fails as a Knowledge Asset

Video creates three problems: it's not searchable (finding information requires watching entire recordings), not scannable (users can't quickly verify steps), and not actionable (requires full playback versus quick reference).

"Companies invested millions recording knowledge during remote work," said Philippe Trounev, CEO of Docsie. "But that knowledge is trapped. You can't search a video for 'step 3 of the approval process.' The information exists but remains inaccessible when employees need it."

AI-Generated Documentation from Existing Videos

Docsie's technology analyzes training recordings and automatically generates:



Searchable step-by-step SOPs indexed by topic

Screenshot-embedded user guides extracted from video frames

Multi-language versions for global teams Integration with SharePoint, Confluence, and existing knowledge bases

The system performs visual analysis of screen recordings, identifies UI elements and workflows, extracts spoken instructions, and structures everything into formats employees actually use.

Measurable Impact

Early adopters report:



3x faster onboarding with searchable guides versus video-only training

Weeks of documentation time saved by automating SOP creation from existing recordings 67% higher knowledge base usage when content is searchable versus video-only

"Docsie turns training recordings into formatted SOPs in minutes," said an SAP Lead Consultant at a 2,000+ employee firm. "Transaction codes are indexed automatically-saves weeks of work."

The Hidden Cost

Beyond storage expenses, unusable video libraries drive extended onboarding times, repeated questions to subject matter experts, knowledge loss when employees leave, compliance risks, and lower productivity as staff avoid lengthy videos.

No New Recording Required

Unlike traditional documentation projects requiring dedicated writers and months of effort, Docsie works with content companies already have-the thousands of hours recorded during normal operations.

"You don't need to re-record anything," Trounev said. "Convert the videos you already have into searchable guides, SOPs, and knowledge base articles."

Availability

