Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Allied Announces November 2025 Distribution


2025-11-17 10:01:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties REIT (“Allied”) (TSX:AP) announced today that the Trustees of Allied have declared a distribution of $0.15 per unit for the month of November 2025, representing $1.80 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on December 15, 2025, to unitholders of record as at November 28, 2025.

About Allied

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Cecilia C. Williams, President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
...

Nanthini Mahalingam, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
...


