Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Announces Launch Of Inaugural Fiber Network Asset Securitization Offering

EDINBURG, Va., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (NASDAQ:SHEN) today announced Shentel Issuer, LLC, a limited-purpose, bankruptcy remote subsidiary of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, has commenced an offering of $567,405,000 aggregate principal amount of secured fiber network revenue term notes (the"Notes"), subject to market conditions and other factors. The Notes will have an anticipated repayment date in December 2030 and will be secured by certain fiber network assets and related customer contracts primarily in the States of Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Maryland.

Shentel intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to, among other things, repay and terminate its existing term loans and for general corporate purposes.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dedicated internet access, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 18,000 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit .

