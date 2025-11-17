Positron Corporation Announces Its Transition To A Reporting SEC Company

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Buffalo, NY, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positron Corporation (“Positron” or the“Company”) (OTC: POSC), a leader in molecular imaging technology and services, today announced that it has become a reporting company with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Company filed a Form 10 registration statement with the SEC containing all required financial statements and disclosures and is now subject to the reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company will now be filing its quarterly and annual reports with the SEC, along with current reports to provide updates on material events.

Becoming an SEC reporting company marks a significant milestone in Positron's growth trajectory. The transition enhances the Company's financial transparency, strengthens corporate governance, and positions Positron for broader institutional visibility as it advances plans to uplist to a senior exchange.

“This achievement reflects our commitment to transparency and to building a world-class company in molecular imaging,” said Adel Abdullah, CEO of Positron Corporation.“As Positron expands the commercialization of its PET-CT technologies, including our new 4D PET-CT system, our SEC reporting status provides investors, customers, and partners with the confidence that we operate with the highest standards of accountability.”

Positron's enhanced reporting status comes at a time of accelerating demand for PET-CT imaging in cardiology and oncology. With its expanding product portfolio, exclusive North American partnership with Neusoft Medical Systems, and a fast-growing pipeline of system sales and service contracts, we believe the Company is strategically positioned to capture significant market share in the years ahead.

“We expect this milestone will broaden our access to capital markets and support Positron's long-term growth objectives,” added Mr. Abdullah.“We look forward to continued execution as we bring high-performance, cost-effective molecular imaging solutions to practices and hospitals across the U.S. and internationally.”

About Positron Corporation

Positron Corporation is a medical technology company that co-develops, manufactures, and sells state-of-the-art PET and PET-CT imaging systems and clinical services to nuclear medicine healthcare providers throughout North America.

Positron specializes in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging, the gold standard in cardiac diagnostics. Positron's innovative PET/PET-CT technologies, clinical services and practice solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose coronary artery disease and improve patient outcomes while practicing cost effective medicine.

Positron's PET and PET-CT imaging systems and distinct market position are substantial advantages unique to Positron that will facilitate the adoption of cardiac PET and the growth of the nuclear imaging market. Positron's PET-CT(s) will enable nuclear cardiologists to utilize the full capabilities of molecular imaging and nuclear medicine. Positron's PET-CT systems will also enable the Company to fully service and meet the demands of the vast oncology imaging segment of nuclear medicine.

Positron is committed to expanding the cardiac and oncology PET modality by delivering the best technology and value to imaging specialists and will continue to advance its technology through its co-developer, supplier, and R&D venture with Shenyang Intelligent Neuclear Technology Co. a subsidiary of Neusoft Medical Systems.

Please visit the Company's website at:



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Positron Corporation, and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results even if new information becomes available in the future.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please visit the company's website at , or contact: ...



Investor Relations Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

...

