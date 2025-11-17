DP Gayatri Partners With Kawasaki Robotics To Accelerate Growth In Industrial Automation Through CSM Robotics

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- DP Gayatri, a diversified industrial group driving innovation and automation across North America, has announced a strategic partnership with Kawasaki Robotics (USA), Inc., a leading manufacturer of industrial robotics and automation technology. The collaboration will empower CSM Robotics, DP Gayatri's subsidiary, to expand its automation capabilities and deliver advanced robotic systems that support manufacturers in scaling efficiently and competitively.

Through this partnership, CSM Robotics will integrate Kawasaki Robotics' proven robotic platforms, motion technologies, and controls into its automation solutions. This collaboration enhances CSM Robotics' ability to offer turnkey robotic systems that improve productivity, precision, and return on investment for OEMs and industrial manufacturers.

“By aligning with Kawasaki Robotics, we're accelerating our mission to make high-performance automation accessible and scalable,” said Dipesh Patel, CEO of DP Gayatri.“Through CSM Robotics, we're combining our engineering and manufacturing expertise with Kawasaki's trusted robotic technology to help customers achieve sustainable growth and production flexibility.”

The partnership underscores DP Gayatri's commitment to advancing automation adoption across North America and supporting manufacturers through the challenges of labor shortages, nearshoring initiatives, and supply-chain transformation.

About DP Gayatri

DP Gayatri is a diversified industrial group driving innovation, automation, and nearshoring across North America. Our portfolio of companies delivers turnkey solutions that connect strategy with execution-helping OEMs optimize operations, regionalize production, and strengthen supply-chain resilience.

We specialize in:

- Industrial Consulting & Advisory – guiding manufacturers through automation, expansion, factory relocation, and supply-chain optimization across the U.S. and LATAM.

- Automation & Robotics – designing and integrating industrial automation systems to increase precision, productivity, and ROI.

- Contract Assembly – providing full-service mechanical, electrical, and electromechanical assembly for OEMs seeking scalable, high-quality manufacturing capacity.

With a multi-site footprint and a network of strategic partners across the Americas, DP Gayatri bridges the gap between engineering innovation and manufacturing execution. We serve sectors including industrial equipment, automation, EV, and packaging machinery-empowering customers to accelerate growth while maintaining cost control, quality, and speed-to-market.

About CSM Robotics

CSM Robotics is a DP Gayatri subsidiary specializing in robotic automation systems. The company designs and integrates custom solutions for material handling, paint, assembly, and machine tending applications-helping manufacturers boost productivity, precision, and efficiency.

About Kawasaki Robotics

With over 50 years of experience in the automation industry, Kawasaki Robotics is a leading manufacturer of industrial robots and robotic automation technology with expertise in a wide range of applications and industries. The company delivers the best-value robot offerings by providing a rich set of standard features on all models for application flexibility, renowned Kawasaki quality and performance, and unmatched customer support and after-sales service. Learn more about Kawasaki Robotics.