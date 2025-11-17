Black Kite And Carahsoft Partner To Deliver Comprehensive Third-Party Risk Management Solutions To The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automated, AI-Powered Cyber Risk Intelligence Platform Now Available to Government Agencies

BOSTON and RESTON, Va., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Kite, the leader in cyber third-party risk intelligence, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Black Kite's Public Sector distributor, making the company's industry-leading, non-intrusive intelligence-gathering platform which identifies vulnerabilities available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

“Carahsoft is a trusted industry leader with an impressive network of vendors, resellers, system integrators and MSPs for Public Sector customers across the United States and Canada,” said Tony Monell, VP of Public Sector, Black Kite.“We are thrilled to partner with them as we work together to accelerate our ability to bring our solutions to Government agencies so that they can protect critical infrastructure and safely maintain crucial operations.”

As regulatory initiatives increase, intelligence sharing and collaboration across departments and agencies present significant challenges. Black Kite provides stakeholders with much needed visibility into critical vulnerabilities of public and private domains, pinpoints compliance gaps, quantifies cyber risk in financial terms and detects the likelihood of a ransomware attack with high fidelity data to improve overall cybersecurity posture and prevent intrusions.

Black Kite's key features and benefits include:



Operationalizes cyber threat data: Passively scans public digital footprints for security risks – such as known, unpatched vulnerabilities or open network ports across 292 technical controls – and leverages real-time cyber threat data to help organizations optimize the use of limited cyber resources.

Enables safe collaboration across departments, agencies and Private Sector organizations: Black Kite's asset-discovery engine collects relevant information from Virus Total, Passive Total, search engines and other internet-wide scanners through one of the largest IP and domain Whois databases.

Provides proactive measures to protect critical infrastructure: Diagnose behavior patterns through AI and machine learning to better recognize anomalies, enabling organizations to remediate the most significant vulnerabilities and maintain vital operational functions. Manages regulatory requirements through automated organization compliance gap analysis: With more than 34 million companies in its data lake, Black Kite can confirm cyber compliance from organizations that support Federal, State and Local Governments. Where public information is missing, the UniQuE Parser maps policy documentation to 14 global frameworks, including NIST 800-53 and 171, NIST CSF, CMMC and more. In compliance with 2019 NDAA Section 889, Black Kite is able to provide a mapped list of all five companies named in Section 889, its subsidiaries and affiliates.

“Black Kite provides Government agencies with key tools designed to minimize cyberattack risk,” said David Chergosky, who oversees the Black Kite Team at Carahsoft.“The company's platform equips agencies with visibility and cyber intelligence to improve the protection of infrastructure, strengthen compliance efforts and build greater resilience against evolving threats. Carahsoft and its reseller partners look forward to working with Black Kite to empower the Public Sector with advanced cybersecurity solutions.”

Black Kite's solutions are available through Carahsoft's NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 445-5688 or .... Explore Black Kite's solutions here.

About Black Kite

Black Kite is the AI-native third-party cyber risk management platform trusted by over 3,000 customers to manage every supplier and every risk across their extended ecosystem. Powered by the industry's highest-quality risk intelligence, spanning over 40 million companies, Black Kite is differentiated by the accuracy, transparency, and actionability of its data. The platform automates vendor monitoring and risk assessments, surfacing reliable insights into ransomware susceptibility, regulatory gaps, financial exposure, and more. With Black Kite, security and risk teams gain always-on visibility and trusted intelligence to act early, reduce exposure, and stay ahead of third-party threats. Black Kite has received numerous industry awards and recognition from customers.

About Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, Supply Chain Management, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

