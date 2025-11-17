Corza Medical Launches Sensortektm ROP Kit: The First And Only Single-Use Kit With Integrated Lens For Retinopathy Of Prematurity Exams

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Launch Coincides with World Prematurity Day 2025, Advancing Care for the Most Vulnerable Patients

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corza Medical, a global medical technology company, today announced that its Ophthalmology business unit has launched the SensorTekTM ROP Kit, the first and only single-use kit on the market that includes the diagnostic lens, making it the most comprehensive single-use solution available for pediatric ophthalmologists performing Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) examinations.

ROP is a risk factor for approximately 1.4 million premature births annually. It's a time-critical eye condition that primarily affects infants born at or before 32 weeks' gestation and occurs when abnormal blood vessels develop in the retina, the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. If left untreated or not treated properly, it can lead to scarring, retinal detachment, and permanent vision loss or blindness.

More about SensorTek ROP Kit

Engineered specifically for the unique demands of neonatal ophthalmology, the SensorTek ROP Kit streamlines workflow and helps reduce the risk of cross-contamination to help ensure every exam is performed with sterile, high-quality instruments and a crystal-clear lens.

“Having the right instruments at our side is essential when caring for these small and fragile patients,” said Dr. David Epley, Pediatric Ophthalmologist at Children's Eye Care in Kirkland, Washington.“ROP examinations must be performed with speed and precision to accurately assess the infant while minimizing risk. A single-use, all-in-one kit that includes the lens helps pediatric ophthalmologists deliver sterile, consistent, and efficient care to achieve the best possible outcomes for our patients.”

The SensorTek ROP Kit is a three-in-one solution that includes:



Blink Single-Use stainless steel pediatric speculum (31-3103)

Blink Single-Use ergonomic Epley scleral depressor (51-0004) A 28D diagnostic lens optimized for infant retinal visualization (K30-2415)



In Recognition of World Prematurity Day 2025

World Prematurity Day 2025 highlights the need for improved care and support for the 15 million babies born prematurely each year and their families.

“The 2025 World Prematurity Day theme, 'Give preterm babies a strong start for a brighter future,' aligns perfectly with our mission,” said Jack Simmons, president, Medical Devices at Corza Medical.“At Corza Ophthalmology, we're committed to empowering pediatric ophthalmologists and their teams to deliver efficient, sterile, and precise care to help ensure even the most delicate patients have the best possible chance at a lifetime of healthy vision.”

The SensorTek ROP Kit is now available and can be ordered on Corzaeye

About Corza Medical

Corza Medical is a leading global medical technology Company that specializes in innovative surgical solutions and technologies. With a global team of approximately 3,000 employees supporting clinicians, distributor partners and medical device companies worldwide, Corza provides healthcare professionals with a platform of surgical technologies featuring many industry-leading brands, including Quill® barbed sutures, Sharpoint® Plus and LookTM surgical sutures, Katena® reusable and BlinkTM single-use ophthalmic instruments, Barron corneal transplant devices, Sharpoint® microsurgical knives and the TachoSil® fibrin sealant patch.

Learn more at .

