TCL And Call Of Duty Unite To Elevate The Launch Of Black Ops 7 With Next-Generation QD-Mini LED Immersion

TCL strengthens its long-standing partnership with Call of Duty® and showcases its latest QD-Mini LED televisions as the ultimate gaming displays for the world of Black Ops 7.

Dubai, UAE - November 15, 2025 - TCL Electronics, a global leader in consumer technology, recognized as the Global No. 1 Ultra-Large Screen TV Brand (OMDIA 2024) and a prominent pioneer in home appliances, announced the expansion of its partnership with Call of Duty® alongside the global rollout of Black Ops 7. Returning as the Official TV Partner, TCL is aligning its newest QD-Mini LED technology with one of the most anticipated releases of the year, offering players an elevated visual experience designed to bring every mission, environment and detail to life.

Big-Screen Immersion for the Black Ops Universe

Call of Duty is designed for scale, detail and fast-paced tactical action-elements that come to life on big-screen displays. TCL's QD-Mini LED TVs amplify these moments with precision dimming, high refresh rates and refined brightness that help players track movement, read environments and respond with accuracy.

TCL C8K - Flagship Performance for Maximum Immersion on the Biggest Screens

Available in 65” to 98”, the C8K is engineered for players seeking the most cinematic and commanding display possible. With up to 3,840 local dimming zones and peak brightness reaching 4,500 - 5,000 nits peak brightness (size-dependent), the C8K produces exceptional clarity, depth and Halo control. Combined with its 4K 144Hz display, ultra-fast motion handling, and premium QD color accuracy, the C8K delivers a powerhouse visual experience tailored for next-generation consoles. Its QLED technology further enhances this performance by producing an ultra-wide color range-covering 97% of the DCI-P3 spectrum-bringing over a billion rich, lifelike colors to the screen for truly immersive gameplay.

TCL C7K - Higher Brightness, More Precision and Enhanced Visual Depth

Stepping up in performance, the C7K incorporates up to 2,800 local dimming zones and 3,000 nits peak brightness to deliver greater contrast and realism on a big screen. With a 144Hz native refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and optimized Game Modes with improved audio, and motion stays exceptionally smooth and responsive even during high-intensity sequences. The C7K's elevated HDR performance enhances visibility of textures, UI elements and lighting, creating a more immersive and finely detailed experience for players stepping into the world of Black Ops 7.

TCL C6K - Fast, Fluid and Built for Players Who Prioritize Responsiveness

The C6K delivers smooth, stable performance with a 144Hz native refresh rate, VRR support and low input lag suited for fast-paced encounters. Its QD-Mini LED backlight features hundreds of dimming zones, improving visibility in darker areas of the map and helping players identify environmental details that matter in close combat. For big-screen gaming setups, the C6K offers fluidity and speed that competitive players value.

Game Master Technology: Optimized for Competitive Play

All three models feature TCL's Game Master suite-a dedicated set of gaming tools that automatically activates low-latency performance modes, manages VRR/FreeSync stability, and provides a quick-access gaming dashboard for real-time adjustments. Shadow enhancement features also improve visibility in darker areas, giving players clearer insight during tactical moments.

Wide Viewing Angle for Shared and Multi-Position Play

TCL's QD-Mini LED lineup also offers improved wide-angle viewing, maintaining brightness and color accuracy even when players are not seated directly in front of the screen. Whether gaming from different positions or playing co-op with friends, picture consistency remains intact-an essential advantage for large-screen setups.

A Strengthened Partnership Built on Years of Collaboration

TCL and Call of Duty share a long-standing partnership that has grown alongside the evolution of the gaming landscape. Over the years, TCL has supported multiple franchise releases, global creator events and regional gaming activations, consistently aligning its display innovations with the visual standards of the Call of Duty universe.

From previous Black Ops titles to this year's Call of Duty®: NEXT, TCL has collaborated closely with Activision to understand the needs of players and enhance gaming-driven features across its lineup. With Black Ops 7, the partnership enters a new chapter combining advanced QD-Mini LED technology with one of the most iconic franchises in modern gaming.

“Call of Duty has always pushed visual innovation,” said Scott Ramirez, Vice President of Product Marketing and Development, TCL Home Theater.“With Black Ops 7 and our newest QD-Mini LED televisions, we are delivering the brightness, contrast and motion handling needed to experience the game as its creators intended.”

“Our partnership with Call of Duty reflects our shared focus on delivering immersive, high-performance experiences for players. With Black Ops 7 and our latest QD-Mini LED lineup, we're delivering the level of clarity, motion precision and responsiveness today's players expect from a next-generation gaming display.” Said Mr. Majid Khan Niazi, Marketing Director, TCL Middle East & Africa

