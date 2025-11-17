403
Readybid Recognized Among Top 10 Hotel Procurement Platforms Transforming Business Travel In 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Diego, CA,17 November 2025: ReadyBid, the global leader in hotel RFP solutions and corporate travel management technology, has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Hotel Procurement Platforms of 2025 by Business Travel Tech Review. The recognition highlights ReadyBids innovation in automation, data intelligence, and its impact on global hotel sourcing efficiency.
Leading Innovation in Corporate Travel Technology
ReadyBid earned the distinction for redefining how corporations bid on hotels and manage hotel procurement through an intuitive, automation-driven platform. Its cloud-based hotel RFP tool simplifies complex sourcing cycles while providing real-time visibility into supplier performance, rate compliance, and program savings.
"This recognition validates our commitment to innovation and excellence," said Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid. "We've built a solution that transforms how enterprises approach hotel sourcing, ensuring transparency, speed, and smarter decision-making."
Driving Global Efficiency
Used by over 1,000 corporations and major travel management companies, ReadyBid continues to expand its footprint worldwide. Its platform integrates standardized hotel RFP templates, predictive analytics, and intelligent dashboards to enable travel buyers to execute bids faster, compare rates accurately, and ensure compliance across all markets.
By blending automation with analytics, ReadyBid's hotel sourcing tool gives travel managers a competitive edge - helping them identify the best hotel partners and drive measurable cost reductions.
"ReadyBid has set a new industry benchmark for digital hotel procurement," the review stated. "Its platform empowers corporations to manage sourcing with precision and scalability."
Empowering the Future of Travel Management
This recognition reinforces ReadyBid's leadership as the go-to technology partner for corporations seeking smarter business travel management solutions and measurable ROI across every sourcing cycle.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is a San Diego - based software company specializing in hotel RFP, hotel sourcing, and hotel procurement automation. The platform helps global enterprises and TMCs simplify sourcing, negotiate effectively, and achieve transparency in corporate travel management.
For more information, visit or contact [email protected].
