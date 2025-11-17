Lower Dir Police Recover Abducted Minor Girl After Swift Search Operation

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Lower Dir Police successfully recovered the abducted minor girl, Dua Rehman, safely and handed her over to her parents following an intensive search operation led directly by District Police Officer (DPO) Lower Dir, Taimoor Khan PSP. The DPO personally supervised and headed the operation, ensuring a rapid and coordinated response.

According to police officials, the suspect involved in the abduction has not been arrested yet. However, efforts to apprehend him have been intensified, with multiple police teams actively conducting raids at different locations.

DPO Taimoor Khan expressed gratitude to the public for their cooperation and assured that the accused will be arrested soon in accordance with the law.

It is noteworthy that, according to Timergara Police Station, the incident occurred yesterday at around 12:30 pm when two minor girls from Gulo Shah Timergara had stepped outside their home. A yet unidentified motorcyclist abducted Dua Rehman near the bazaar, while the other girl managed to reach home and inform the family about the incident.