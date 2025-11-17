KLAASWOOD Announces Expanded Strategic Partnership With J.M. Thomas Forest Products

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - KLAASWOOD (KWD), a leader in sustainable, modified wood products, is excited to announce an expanded strategic partnership with J.M. Thomas Forest Products, one of the premier building product distributors in the Intermountain Region. This collaboration will significantly broaden the availability of KLAASWOOD's innovative, chemical-free wood siding, decking, and trim to builders and contractors across a wider geographic footprint.







Building on our established presence in the Colorado market, J.M. Thomas Forest Products has now extended its service range to include all of Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and Las Vegas, Nevada. This expansion marks a major milestone in our partnership, allowing KLAASWOOD to reach new markets and deliver sustainable building solutions to a broader network of professionals.

J.M. Thomas Forest Products specializes in engineered wood, lumber, panels, siding, pre-finish, and specialty building products for both interior and exterior applications. With a deep understanding of industry needs and emerging trends, they collaborate with retail yards to deliver high-quality building materials, effectively meeting the demands of the markets they serve.

About J.M. Thomas Forest Products

J.M. Thomas Forest Products was founded in 1981 and today is one of the leading building product distributors in the Intermountain Region, with distribution centers located in Ogden, UT; Boise, ID; and Henderson, CO. J.M. Thomas Forest Products prides itself on their service and their commitment to their suppliers, customers, and communities to represent the best building material options available.

About KLAASWOOD - KLAASWOOD is redefining wood technology with advanced hydrolysis processes that transform traditional wood into high-performance, modified products. By subjecting wood siding, decking, and trim to high temperatures and pressure, we enhance its durability, dimensional stability, and resistance to decay and moisture-all without using chemicals or biocides.



Our sustainable approach delivers chemical-free wood that is beautiful, long-lasting, low-maintenance, and highly resistant to moisture. With four stunning color options and customizable finishes, KLAASWOOD provides the natural appeal of wood with the strength and convenience of modern materials like vinyl or fiber cement.

KLAASWOOD's innovations also support environmental responsibility, offering reduced lead times, a lower carbon footprint, and a product that preserves natural resources. We are committed to creating the next generation of wood solutions for a greener future.

