Dominion Lending Centres Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend


2025-11-17 09:05:49
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX: DLCG) ("DLCG" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per class "A" common share that will be payable on December 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2025. The dividend will be designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is Canada's leading network of mortgage professionals. DLCG operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLCG extensive network includes over 9,000 agents and over 500 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLC was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

Investor Contact:

Eddy Cocciollo
President
647-403-7320
...		 James Bell
EVP, Corporate and
Chief Legal Officer
403-560-0821
...



