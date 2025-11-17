Telescope Innovations To Deliver First Self-Driving Lab For Korea's Largest Biopharma Manufacturers Association



This installation for Korea's largest biopharma association represents the first Self-Driving Lab ("SDL") for drug development to be deployed in Korea

Partnership supports Korea's transition toward automated and digital R&D

SDL automates continuous experimental optimization using robotics, analytics, and AI SDLs show expanding commercial relevance across pharma, minerals, energy, agriculture, and chemicals industries.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) ("Telescope Innovations", "Telescope", or the "Company") today announces that the Korean Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers Association ("KPBMA") has purchased one of Telescope's Self-Driving Lab ("SDL") platforms to be installed at a brand-new R&D facility in Seoul in a matter of weeks. This groundbreaking facility aims to provide critical infrastructure to enable accelerated development of pharmaceuticals.

A Self-Driving Lab is an automated platform that uses robotics, inline analytics, and AI or machine-learning to run and optimize experiments in a continuous closed-loop workflow. Because it can operate continuously and adapt each experiment in real time, an SDL can complete and refine hundreds of experimental cycles far faster and with greater consistency than manual laboratory work. SDLs can dramatically accelerate iterative R&D, offering the potential to remove years from traditional development timelines and shorten the path from discovery to market-ready products. Telescope is recognized globally as one of the most advanced developers of Self-Driving Lab systems, with a uniquely integrated platform that enables true closed-loop, autonomous chemical experimentation.







Figure 1. A robotic element of Telescope's Self-Driving Lab.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



TELESCOPE SDL TO BE IMPLEMENTED AT THE FIRST AI-DRIVEN TRAINING HUB IN KOREA

KPBMA is the largest trade association of Korea's pharmaceutical and biotech industry, with 300 domestic and multinational member companies. Key elements of KPBMA's mission are to support R&D and foster innovation in pharmaceutical manufacturing. This year, KPBMA launched its first SDL initiative through its Convergence AI Institute for Drug Discovery (CAIID) to promote automation and AI-driven experimentation. Telescope's SDLs will form part of the training hub to demonstrate innovative infrastructure, provide education, and upskill researchers to fully capitalize on this new R&D method. Telescope is installing the SDL over the next few weeks, beyond which Telescope and KPBMA are building a strategic partnership for SDL deployment and adoption in Korea's pharmaceutical sector.

"We anticipate that this Self-Driving Lab will bring significant innovation to new drug development processes in Korea," commented Junhee Pyo, CAIID Vice Chief. "We also look forward to active global collaboration to facilitate technological exchange in this rapidly advancing field."

"Delivering our first Self-Driving Lab in South Korea will mark a major milestone for Telescope's intelligent automation technology, and for globally shifting the way pharmaceutical R&D is done," said Jason Hein, Telescope CTO. "We're excited to be working closely with KPBMA and CAIID under their SDL initiative, and look forward to leading the deployment and adoption of SDLs in Asia."

"Asia represents one of the fastest-growing markets for lab automation and the digital R&D transformation," said Henry Dubina, Telescope CEO. "Partnering with KPBMA on Korea's first AI-driven SDL hub positions Telescope at the center of this momentum. We see this as the foundation for broader regional adoption of SDLs across research institutes and biopharma companies seeking faster, data-driven development."

BROADER COMMERCIAL OPPORTUNITY FOR SDLs

Self-Driving Labs represent a platform technology gaining strong momentum in pharmaceutical R&D, and importantly they also offer growing applicability across agriculture, minerals and natural resources, energy, and the chemical industries. Their autonomous, adaptive operation makes SDLs effective in remote or high-risk environments where conventional laboratory workflows are difficult to maintain.

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope Innovations is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information is based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the anticipated installation, commissioning, and operation of Telescope's Self-Driving Lab ("SDL") in Korea; the timing, scope, and outcomes of the Company's collaboration with the Korean Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers Association ("KPBMA") and its Convergence AI Institute for Drug Discovery ("CAIID"); the potential for future SDL deployments or adoption in Korea and other Asian markets, and other markets across agriculture, minerals, energy, and chemicals; the expected benefits of Telescope's automation technologies in accelerating pharmaceutical research and development, and all other statements that are not statements of historical fact.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

