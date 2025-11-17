18 From Three Generations Feared Dead In Saudi Bus Crash
Shaik Nazeeruddin, a retired railway employee, was travelling in the ill-fated bus along with his wife, son, three daughters and grandchildren on his way to Madina, his nephew Mohammed Aslam said.
“Whether it was an accident or what happened, we do not know, but a total of 18 members – Shaik Nazeeruddin, his son, daughters and grandchildren – were in the bus,” Salam told PTI.ADVERTISEMENT
Nazeeruddin's other son is currently in the US.
Aslam demanded a full-fledged inquiry into the incident, as well as into the travel agency through which these people travelled to Saudi Arabia.
