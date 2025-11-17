18 From Three Generations Feared Dead In Saudi Bus Crash

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)As many as 18 members of a family across three generations were in a bus involved in a deadly accident with an oil tanker in Saudi Arabia, relatives said here on Monday.

Shaik Nazeeruddin, a retired railway employee, was travelling in the ill-fated bus along with his wife, son, three daughters and grandchildren on his way to Madina, his nephew Mohammed Aslam said.

“Whether it was an accident or what happened, we do not know, but a total of 18 members – Shaik Nazeeruddin, his son, daughters and grandchildren – were in the bus,” Salam told PTI.

Nazeeruddin's other son is currently in the US.

Aslam demanded a full-fledged inquiry into the incident, as well as into the travel agency through which these people travelled to Saudi Arabia.