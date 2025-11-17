Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
18 From Three Generations Feared Dead In Saudi Bus Crash

18 From Three Generations Feared Dead In Saudi Bus Crash


2025-11-17 09:03:46
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Hyderabad ~ As many as 18 members of a family across three generations were in a bus involved in a deadly accident with an oil tanker in Saudi Arabia, relatives said here on Monday.

Shaik Nazeeruddin, a retired railway employee, was travelling in the ill-fated bus along with his wife, son, three daughters and grandchildren on his way to Madina, his nephew Mohammed Aslam said.

“Whether it was an accident or what happened, we do not know, but a total of 18 members – Shaik Nazeeruddin, his son, daughters and grandchildren – were in the bus,” Salam told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nazeeruddin's other son is currently in the US.

Aslam demanded a full-fledged inquiry into the incident, as well as into the travel agency through which these people travelled to Saudi Arabia.

MENAFN17112025000215011059ID1110354837



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search