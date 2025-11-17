Somatostatin Analogs Market Size To Reach USD 14.32 Billion By 2032 As Advanced Treatments Accelerate Global Adoption SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Somatostatin Analogs Market Size and Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Somatostatin Analogs Market was valued at USD 5.25 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass USD 14.32 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 13.38 percent over 2025 to 2032. The United States market reached USD 1.68 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass USD 3.96 billion by 2032, supported by strong clinical adoption, favorable reimbursement models, and the presence of innovative drug developers.

The Somatostatin Analogs Market continues its upward growth, driven by rising therapeutic demand, robust pharmaceutical R&D activity, and a steady increase in conditions such as acromegaly, neuroendocrine tumors, and Cushing's disease.





Market Overview

Global demand for somatostatin analogs is rising as clinicians increasingly recommend long-acting injectable formulations for improved disease control and better patient adherence. Higher diagnosis rates for endocrine disorders, expanded access to specialty care, and regulatory incentives for rare disease therapeutics are pushing the market into a strong expansion cycle. Pharmaceutical companies are also investing in receptor targeted agents, novel delivery mechanisms, and next generation analogs that address therapy resistance, strengthening the competitive landscape and widening treatment options across major regions.

Somatostatin Analogs Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Octreotide led the market for somatostatin analogs in 2024 and contributed to 35.9% of the revenue share. Its approval for the treatment of acromegaly, neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), and the carcinoid syndrome, and the existence of long-acting forms (Sandostatin LAR) have also played a role in making it a leader. Pasireotide is becoming the fastest-growing somatostatin analog (SSA) due to its greater receptor-binding affinity and its potential for treating resistant forms of Cushing's disease and acromegaly.

By Application

The NET (Neuroendocrine tumors) segment dominated the global somatostatin analogs market in 2024, receiving maximum revenue share on account of growing GI (gastrointestinal) and pancreatic NETs (neuroendocrine tumors) detection that are primarily treated with somatostatin analogs. The acromegaly segment is expected to grow at a booming rate due to enhanced diagnostic methods, patient knowledge, and increasing indications of extended-acting somatostatin analogs, including lanreotide, pasireotide, for the treatment of growth hormone-producing tumors.

By End-Use

Hospitals were the leading end-use in the somatostatin analogs market in 2024 due to the high number of patient admissions and the presence of advanced treatment infrastructure that provides multidisciplinary care for complex endocrine disorders. The clinics are projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the coming years due to the rising demand for the decentralization of healthcare facilities, easy access in urban and semi-urban areas, and rising penetration of injectable therapies for outpatient use.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for the largest share of the somatostatin analogs market in 2024, primarily due to high awareness and increasing adoption of therapeutic products, lower healthcare expenses, and the presence of a large patient population base for NETs and acromegaly.

The somatostatin analogs market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing population, rising cancer prevalence, improved healthcare infrastructure, and a growing proportion of the population with government insurance in the region.

Recent Developments:



In Jan 2024, the FDA accepted the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) submitted by POINT Biopharma Global Inc. for 177Lu-PNT2003, a radiolabeled somatostatin analog targeting SSTR-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs), highlighting regulatory progress in targeted NET therapies. In June 2023, the FDA approved Pfizer Inc.'s Ngenla, a once-weekly, long-acting treatment for pediatric growth hormone deficiency, marking a significant step forward in endocrine care with improved dosing convenience.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



INCIDENCE & PREVALENCE BENCHMARKS – helps you understand the burden of diseases treated with somatostatin analogs across key regions and patient segments in 2024.

PRESCRIPTION TRENDS ANALYSIS – helps you identify region-wise variations in drug utilization, physician preferences, and therapy adoption patterns.

TREATMENT COST & REIMBURSEMENT LANDSCAPE – helps you evaluate pricing structures, payer coverage, and reimbursement rates influencing patient accessibility.

HEALTHCARE SPENDING DISTRIBUTION – helps you assess how government, commercial, private, and out-of-pocket expenditures are shaping the somatostatin analogs market.

DRUG PIPELINE & CLINICAL TRIAL INSIGHTS – helps you track ongoing R&D efforts, late-stage pipeline candidates, and innovation opportunities for market expansion. MARKET ACCESS & AFFORDABILITY INDEX – helps you gauge regional disparities in affordability, treatment reach, and patient support mechanisms.

