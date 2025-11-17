403
Presence of Brazilian natural stones in the Middle East expands with mission to Saudi Arabia and Dubai
(MENAFN- Centrorochas) Presence of Brazilian natural stones in the Middle East expands with mission to Saudi Arabia and Dubai
In November, a Brazilian delegation will embark on a program that includes a prospective mission to Saudi Arabia, a workshop with architects at Ornare Dubai, a lecture at Big 5 Global, rounds of negotiations with local buyers, and strategic meetings in Abu Dhabi, strengthening the presence of Brazilian stones in the Arab market.
Vitória (Espírito Santo), November 17, 2025 – The project It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone, carried out by Centrorochas (Brazilian Natural Stone Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency), will conduct an institutional and commercial mission to the Middle East. It will bring together Brazilian companies in a series of strategic actions under the title “Brazil Stone Collection | Middle East Edition 2025.”
Expansion of the Brazilian presence in the Middle East
Since 2021, when the sectoral project carried out its first initiative in Dubai, the Brazilian natural stone industry has been consistently expanding its presence in the Middle East. The Arab market has become a strategic piece of the map for Brazil’s international promotion, with yearly actions highlighting that the country is a global supplier of high-quality materials.
Between 2021 and 2024, the industry participated in the trade fair Big 5 Global with a combination of lectures, meetings with architects, and institutional booths, strengthening relationships with opinion formers and buyers in the region.
In 2025, this path expands with Brazil Stone Collection | Middle East Edition, which comprises a trade mission to the United Arab Emirates and an unprecedented prospective mission to Saudi Arabia, marking a new phase of establishment and growth of the Brazilian presence in the Middle East.
This continued presence has been directly reflected in commercial results. Between January and October 2025, Brazil exported US$20.7 million in natural stones to the Middle East, a growth of 146.5% compared to the same period in the previous year. With US$13.5 million and an increase of 295.8%, the United Arab Emirates is firmly positioned as the main destination, followed by Israel (US$4.2 million; >99.7%) and Saudi Arabia (US$889.7 thousand).
Brazilian quartzites are the main product exported to the region, accounting for 63.3% of the total (US$13.1 million; >197.3%), followed by granites (30.2%) and marbles (5.7%).
The significant growth and the strengthening of the institutional schedule turn the Middle East into one of the most promising markets for the expansion of Brazilian natural stones, combining high demand for luxury materials and the improvement of diplomatic and commercial relations between Brazil and Arab countries.
Carried out between November 18 and 28, the program includes a prospective mission, a workshop for architects, rounds of negotiations, and institutional meetings, making Brazil a global point of reference in quality, design, and sustainability in the natural stone industry.
The Brazilian delegation will consist of representatives from Centrorochas and the project It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone, responsible for being involved in all stages of the mission in the Middle East. Brazilian companies supported by the project will take part in the Dubai stage, which will consist of commercial and promotional activities, including rounds of negotiations and participation in the Big 5 Global trade fair. The delegation includes the vice-president of Centrorochas, Fábio Cruz; the manager of the project It’s Natural, Thiago Fukuda; and the head of communications of the association and the sectoral project, Karina Porto-Firme. The coordinator of Industry and Services at ApexBrasil, Paulo Roberto da Silva, will be part of the delegation for some moments of the official program.
Prospective Mission – Saudi Arabia
The schedule of the mission will begin in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, where a series of institutional and technical visits will be held between November 18 and 20. They aim to strengthen bilateral relations and explore new business opportunities for the Brazilian natural stone industry.
The program includes meetings at the local Brazilian Embassy, where the delegation will be received by Ambassador Paulo Uchôa, as well as appointments with strategic companies in the Saudi market. They include a visit to Meras, a company of the Al Bawani group, and gatherings with executives from Al Bawani itself, intensifying the dialogue with one of the largest multisectoral groups in the country.
Visits to Al Takadom, Middle East Investment Company, and the Obaji office are also confirmed, expanding relationships with key sectors such as investment, architecture, and interior design. The program also encompasses a visit to Union Source Marble & Granite (UMG), a leading supplier of high-quality stone products.
The activities in Riyadh will conclude on November 20, when the delegation will travel to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, to continue the international actions planned by the industry. Conducted with the support of the local ApexBrasil office, the prospective mission aims to deepen institutional and commercial relationships with the Saudi market -- one of the most promising markets for the expansion of Brazilian exports of natural stones.
Workshop for architects at Ornare, in Dubai
On November 21, the project It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone will host a workshop for 30 local architects and designers at the new showroom of Ornare Dubai, one of the most sophisticated addresses in the Middle Eastern design segment.
Renowned as a remarkable case of internationalization, Ornare is a Brazilian manufacturer of high-end custom-made furniture, with over 37 years of experience in the luxury design and architecture market. The brand has successfully expanded its global presence, particularly in the United States and the Middle East, where it cemented its operations with a franchise in Dubai.
Ornare’s strategy relies on a bespoke luxury model, geared towards customers who value exclusivity and sophistication, concepts that directly resonate with Brazilian natural stones, which are unique materials by nature, whose aesthetic singularity transforms each project into an exclusively original piece.
The meeting will aim to bring the Brazilian natural stone industry closer to the architecture and interior design community in the United Arab Emirates, further positioning the country as a leading global point of reference in design, sustainability, and excellence in natural materials.
Round of Negotiations – Dubai
On November 24 and 25, the hotel Conrad Dubai will host the round of negotiations “Brazil Stone Connection – Middle East,” which will bring together 15 Brazilian companies and international buyers from the region. Brazilian companies whose presence is confirmed include Amagran, Atlas Mármores, Bramagran, Brasigran, Gramil, Magban, Magnitos, Marcel, MG2, MGA, Milanezi, Monte Negro, Pedra do Frade, Poliex, and Yellow Stone.
Designed to create high-quality business connections, the initiative relies on specialized matchmaking services, which mapped the profile of each Brazilian company to select buyers with compatible interests and demands. “This custom curation will ensure strategic meetings and further expand the potential results of these negotiations,” says Thiago Fukuda, the manager of the project It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone.
Over two days devoted exclusively to business deals, Brazilian companies will participate in 30-minute individual meetings with selected buyers. Between 60 and 75 business-to-business (B2B) meetings are expected to take place, promoting strategic connections and new sales opportunities.
Lecture at Big 5 Global
Also on November 25, the project will participate in the official schedule of Everything Architecture & Design Impact Talks, within Big 5 Global, the largest construction trade fair in the Middle East, which takes place from November 24 to 27.
The vice president of Centrorochas, Fábio Cruz, will give a lecture titled “Brazilian Natural Stones: Inspirational Versatility.” It will highlight the creative potential, sustainability, and diversity of Brazilian stones in contemporary architectural projects.
Official program and institutional visits
On the morning of November 25, Fábio Cruz and the head of communications Karina Porto-Firme will participate in the Big 5 Breaking Briefing, a meeting held by Dubai Chambers geared towards institutional integration and aimed at strengthening dialogue with local leaders.
The program continues running from November 26 to 28, with official visits and meetings, including a technical visit to the Port of Abu Dhabi, accompanied by the Brazilian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. During the gathering, there are plans for the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the development of the Brazilian Natural Stone Hub in the United Arab Emirates, designed to expand Brazil’s commercial presence in the region.
The hub will be structured as a strategic support point for storage, distribution, and initiatives geared towards the visibility of Brazilian companies in the Middle East. The creation of this physical base is an essential step to reduce logistical barriers and increase Brazil’s competitiveness in relation to countries such as Italy, Turkey, China, and India, which are already geographically close and rely on an extensive infrastructure to serve the Arab market.
The initiative represents a milestone for the internationalization of the industry, expanding access to new markets and associating the brand Brazilian Natural Stone with diversity and exclusivity.
“The Middle East is a strategic market with great potential for the growth of Brazilian exports of natural stones. This year, the schedule combines commercial intelligence, institutional diplomacy, and the enhancement of our image as a producer of high-quality materials. Furthermore, the study for the creation of a sectoral hub in the United Arab Emirates promotes our long-term vision and a commitment to establishing a permanent Brazilian presence in the region,” says Fábio Cruz, the vice president of Centrorochas.
Summary of the program – Brazil Stone Collection | Middle East Edition 2025
Nov. 18 to 20 – Prospective Mission (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)
Technical visits, strategic meetings, and institutional gatherings with authorities and possible local partners.
Nov. 21– Workshop for Architects (Dubai)
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Event at Ornare Dubai’s showroom, focused on promoting the design and use of Brazilian natural stones in high-end projects.
Nov. 24 and 25 – Rounds of Negotiations (Hotel Conrad Dubai)
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – B2B meetings between 15 Brazilian companies and buyers from the Middle East.
Nov. 25 – Lecture at Big 5 Global (Dubai World Trade Centre)
12.20 p.m. to 12.40 p.m. – Lecture “Brazilian Natural Stones: Inspirational Versatility,” given by the vice president of Centrorochas, Fábio Cruz, as part of the panel Everything Architecture & Design Impact Talks.
Nov. 26 to 28 – Institutional meetings and closing of the mission
Meetings at the Brazilian Embassy in Dubai and at ApexBrasil’s office, with a planned technical visit to the Port of Abu Dhabi and the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at creating a hub for the stone industry in the United Arab Emirates.
About It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone
It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone is an export promotion program developed by the Brazilian Natural Stone Association (Centrorochas) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil). The program, which currently supports 226 companies, aims to encourage and increase exports of Brazilian natural stones, through a set of strategic internationalization actions geared towards promotion, strengthening of the image, and development of the industry in the global market. Companies interested in being part of the project must visit to register for free.
About Centrorochas
The Brazilian Natural Stone Association is active in all national demands to increase the competitiveness of the natural stone industry. The organization acts directly by providing support in the procedures related to the presence of Brazilian entrepreneurs abroad, along with commercial and operational activities for the development and evolution of Brazilian companies.
About ApexBrasil
The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. To achieve these objectives, the Agency carries out several trade promotion activities aimed at promoting exports and valuing Brazilian products and services abroad. They include prospective and trade missions, rounds of negotiations, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, and visits of foreign buyers and opinion formers to learn about the Brazilian production structure, among other business platforms that also aim to strengthen the Brazil brand. The Agency also works in coordination with public and private actors to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, focusing on strategic sectors, aiming at the development of competitiveness of Brazilian companies and of the country.
Information to the press
Karina Porto Firme
Head of Communications for Centrorochas and It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone
