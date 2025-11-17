Ashvattha Therapeutics To Showcase Topline Phase 2 Data And Recent FDA Alignment At Upcoming Investor And Ophthalmology Meetings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to present 40-week topline results from the Phase 2 study of migaldendranib (MGB), a first-in-class subcutaneous nanomedicine, being developed for the treatment of DME and nAMD

FDA alignment on Phase 2b/3 trial design provides a clear regulatory path for two well-controlled studies under a single protocol, strengthening the Company's position with ophthalmology-focused strategics and venture firms

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashvattha Therapeutics (“Ashvattha”), a clinical-stage company developing a nanomedicine therapeutic that traverses the blood-retinal barrier in regions of inflammation selectively targeting and reprogramming activated cells in the retina, today announced upcoming panel participation at Eyenovate at FLORetina, taking place in Florence, Italy on December 4 2025, and a scientific presentation at FLORetina ICOOR Congress 2025, taking place December 5, 2025.

Ashvattha will also be attending the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference taking place in London, UK on November 17 – 19, 2025 and Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS), taking place in San Diego, CA on November 21-22, 2025.

The presentation at FLORetina will review the recent topline, 40-week Phase 2 study data of migaldendranib (MGB), the company's investigational first-in-class subcutaneous nanomedicine being developed for diabetic macular edema (DME) and neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). MGB is designed to cross the blood-retinal barrier in regions of inflammation and to selectively target activated cells in the retina to normalize VEGF expression. This approach has the potential to offer patients a safe, convenient, at-home alternative to intravitreal, in-office injections.

The schedule of presentations is as follows:

Eyenovate 2025

Thursday, December 4, 2025 | 9:00 – 9:45 AM CEST

Panel: The Horizon to Access Sustainable Treatment Strategies in Retinal Vascular Diseases: TKIs, Gene Therapies, Topical Options & Sustained Drug Delivery Devices

Speaker: Robert Dempsey, Interim CEO of Ashvattha Therapeutics

Session: 9-9:45am CEST, Fortezza da Basso

FLORetina ICOOR Congress 2025

Friday, December 5, 2025 | 9:03 AM CEST

Phase 2 results of chronic subcutaneous Migaldendranib (MGB), a first-in-class nanomedicine, for the treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration (nAMD): topline presentation of a 40-week clinical Study

Presenter: Michael Singer, MD

Session: Paper Session 1, Del Carmine Room

About Migaldendranib

Migaldendranib (MGB) is a novel first-in-class nanomedicine in clinical development for the treatment of DME and nAMD. Administered subcutaneously, MGB has a differentiated mechanism of action that crosses the blood-retinal barrier in regions of inflammation and selectively normalizes VEGF expression in activated macrophages, microglia, and retinal pigment epithelial cells in the retina. Phase 2 clinical results demonstrate that subcutaneous MGB is safe and well-tolerated across multiple doses, with the potential for convenient once-monthly at-home administration that could significantly reduce intravitreal injection burden for patients, including those with bilateral disease.

About Ashvattha Therapeutics

Ashvattha Therapeutics is advancing a new class of clinical-stage nanomedicine therapeutics that traverse tissue barriers to selectively target and reprogram activated cells only in regions of inflammation. Our targeted nanomedicine approach seeks to redefine precision medicine, empowering a new standard of care in ophthalmology. Ashvattha Therapeutics was founded by Kannan Rangaramanujam, Sujatha Kannan, and Jeff Cleland and incubated by Natural Capital. For more information, visit: .

