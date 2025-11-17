403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jumbo Marks Anniversary Sale with AED 1 Million in Prizes, BYD Car Draw and Category-Wide Offers
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai, UAE, 17 November 2025: Jumbo Electronics Ltd, one of the UAE’s leading retailers of electronics and home appliances, has launched its much-anticipated Anniversary Sale, running from 14 to 23 November 2025 across its 17 stores in the UAE and online at jumbo.ae. Celebrating its continued legacy of trust and innovation in the UAE, the celebration brings together a Shop-Scratch-Win promotion with rewards worth AED 1 million, a chance to win a BYD car through Anker, exclusive Brand Days from leading brands, and attractive bank offers for added value.
Shop, Scratch and Win AED 1 million in Rewards
The Anniversary Sale is designed to elevate the festive shopping experience for customers across categories. Shoppers who spend AED 2,000 or more in-store or on jumbowill receive a scratch-and-win card with the chance to take home a wide range of popular tech products including Samsung Frame TV, Samsung S25 Ultra, HP Omnibook, Dyson Vacuum Cleaner, Huawei GT6 Smartwatch and Sony Noise Cancelling Earbuds, along with value vouchers worth AED 100, AED 200 or AED 300 that can be redeemed on their next purchase across select categories, excluding Apple, Sony PlayStation and DJI.
Special Anker Promotion with a BYD Car to Be Won
Customers purchasing Anker products worth AED 100 or more will get a chance to win a brand-new BYD Qin Plus Sedan, along with prizes worth AED 500,000 from Anker, Soundcore and Eufy. Featured rewards include the Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector, Eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S1 and the Anker MagGo wireless charging range, offering innovative technology designed to enhance everyday living.
Exclusive Bank Offers
Shoppers can also enjoy exclusive bank offers during the campaign. Emirates NBD cardholders, until 23 November, can benefit from 0% EPP for 18 and 24 months, along with a AED 300 discount on a minimum invoice of AED 3,000.ADIB cardholders will receive 10% off on a minimum spend of AED 1,500, capped at AED 200. Sharjah Islamic Bank cardholders can avail 10% off on a minimum spend of AED 1,000, also capped at AED 200, valid until 31 December 2025.
Brand Days Across Leading Categories
Throughout the Anniversary Sale, customers can enjoy a series of Brand Days featuring Sony, Samsung, Dyson and other leading brands, offering exclusive pricing, product and bundles, seasonal savings and limited-time deals across gadgets, entertainment, smart home products and home appliances.
A Jumbo Electronics spokesperson sa“d: “With the festive season around the corner, our Anniversary Sale is all about doubling the joy for our customers, both residents and visitors. We are celebrating this milestone with exciting rewards, exclusive brand offers and the chance to win incredible prizes, including a BYD car through our Anker promotion. It reflects our ongoing commitment to creating memorable shopping experiences and thanking our customers for their continued trus”.”
For more information on the offers and terms and conditions, please visit:
Shop, Scratch and Win AED 1 million in Rewards
The Anniversary Sale is designed to elevate the festive shopping experience for customers across categories. Shoppers who spend AED 2,000 or more in-store or on jumbowill receive a scratch-and-win card with the chance to take home a wide range of popular tech products including Samsung Frame TV, Samsung S25 Ultra, HP Omnibook, Dyson Vacuum Cleaner, Huawei GT6 Smartwatch and Sony Noise Cancelling Earbuds, along with value vouchers worth AED 100, AED 200 or AED 300 that can be redeemed on their next purchase across select categories, excluding Apple, Sony PlayStation and DJI.
Special Anker Promotion with a BYD Car to Be Won
Customers purchasing Anker products worth AED 100 or more will get a chance to win a brand-new BYD Qin Plus Sedan, along with prizes worth AED 500,000 from Anker, Soundcore and Eufy. Featured rewards include the Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector, Eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S1 and the Anker MagGo wireless charging range, offering innovative technology designed to enhance everyday living.
Exclusive Bank Offers
Shoppers can also enjoy exclusive bank offers during the campaign. Emirates NBD cardholders, until 23 November, can benefit from 0% EPP for 18 and 24 months, along with a AED 300 discount on a minimum invoice of AED 3,000.ADIB cardholders will receive 10% off on a minimum spend of AED 1,500, capped at AED 200. Sharjah Islamic Bank cardholders can avail 10% off on a minimum spend of AED 1,000, also capped at AED 200, valid until 31 December 2025.
Brand Days Across Leading Categories
Throughout the Anniversary Sale, customers can enjoy a series of Brand Days featuring Sony, Samsung, Dyson and other leading brands, offering exclusive pricing, product and bundles, seasonal savings and limited-time deals across gadgets, entertainment, smart home products and home appliances.
A Jumbo Electronics spokesperson sa“d: “With the festive season around the corner, our Anniversary Sale is all about doubling the joy for our customers, both residents and visitors. We are celebrating this milestone with exciting rewards, exclusive brand offers and the chance to win incredible prizes, including a BYD car through our Anker promotion. It reflects our ongoing commitment to creating memorable shopping experiences and thanking our customers for their continued trus”.”
For more information on the offers and terms and conditions, please visit:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitget Launches Three Official Product Communities To Strengthen User Engagement Across Core Innovation Areas
CommentsNo comment