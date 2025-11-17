403
Oxford Union votes Israel poses larger regional threat than Iran
(MENAFN) The Oxford Union, a prominent debating society, has voted “overwhelmingly” in favor of a motion declaring Israel a greater threat to regional stability than Iran, following a debate featuring former Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and UN Watch director Hillel Neuer.
The debate focused on whether Israel constitutes the primary source of instability in the Middle East. Speaking for the motion, Shtayyeh described Israel as “an expansionist colonial state established by colonial powers” and called it a “pariah state” that “acts above the law,” alleging violations of UN resolutions and the enforcement of “a colonial regime based on apartheid against the Palestinian people.”
“Brutal occupation, crimes and genocide, … Israel is dragging the region into repeated conflicts,” he said, noting that some Israeli lawmakers believe the country’s borders should stretch “from the Nile to the Euphrates.” “We all should say that Israel is the biggest cause of destabilization in the region,” he concluded.
Opposing the motion, Neuer argued that Israel is not the destabilizing force, accusing Iran of arming militant proxies across the Middle East. “Regional stability is measured by who starts wars, not by who stops them,” he said. “Israel does not arm terror proxies in five Arab countries – the regime in Iran does that.”
He cited the Iranian attack on Israel earlier this year involving drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles, arguing that coordinated responses by Arab states reflected alignment with Israel against Iranian aggression. “You don’t intercept missiles heading towards a threat to regional stability – you intercept missiles from one,” he said.
Founded in 1823, the Oxford Union has faced increasing scrutiny over its Israel-related debates. Last year, it passed a motion accusing Israel of being “an apartheid state responsible for genocide,” by 278 votes to 59.
