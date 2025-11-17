Terra Innovatum Global Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results



Generated $131 million from the successful business combination with GSR III Acquisition Corp. and related equity financing on October 9, 2025

Sufficient capital to license, construct, build and operate the first-of-a-kind (“FOAK”) SOLOTM micro-modular reactor by 2027 and strengthen supply chain and accelerate scale-up

Third party component and fuel supply chain partners secured in the U.S., Europe, and South America for the production of FOAK SOLO by 2027

First deployment site selected in Illinois, including an MOU for up to 50 commercial SOLO units to be deployed Total commercial commitments of 100 SOLO units under non-binding MOUs, reinforcing growing market demand and early-stage adoption across key global sectors



NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (" Terra Innovatum " or the“ Company”) (NASDAQ: NKLR), a developer of micro-modular nuclear reactors, today reported its third quarter fiscal year 2025 financial and operating results.

Alessandro Petruzzi, Co-Founder & CEO of Terra Innovatum, said,“Terra Innovatum and the broader nuclear industry are undergoing a critical inflection point where massive clean energy demand and regulatory and geopolitical tailwinds are converging. As the first public microreactor developer to use non-proliferant commercially available LEU and off-the-shelf components, we have an incredible opportunity to capture this moment and become a major player in the new era of nuclear energy production by delivering safe, reliable and low-cost power to the world.”

“We have a clear path to deploy our micro-modular solution by 2027 and commercialize by 2028. Our design is complete, our licensing process with the U.S. NRC is well defined, the supply chain is fully in place and we have the funds to get us to FOAK deployment. Our primary focus in the next 12 months is to 1) progress the U.S. NRC process with submittal of the Safety Analysis Report by mid-2026 and Operating License activities expected to commence in early 2026, 2) start the manufacturing activities at third-party supplier factories and 3) build a book of committed orders for our SOLOTM solution. We are confident in our ability to execute on these priorities and are excited for the future.”

Corporate Updates



Following the quarter end, successfully completed business combination with GSR III Acquisition Corp. and began trading on Nasdaq under the new ticker“NKLR”

Accelerated the licensing process with key document filings submitted to the U.S. NRC in July and August; on track for operating license in 2027 and commercial license in 2028

Selected first deployment site for FOAK SOLO at Rock City Admiral Parkway Development in Illinois, including an option to purchase up to 50 commercial SOLO reactors

Entered commercial partnerships with Ameresco to jointly pursue public-private opportunities to deploy up to 50 SOLO reactors in the U.S. and global markets, as well as to expand commercial deployment initiatives with Rait 88 and other strategic partners in public and private sectors

Entered agreements with nuclear suppliers ATB Riva Calzoni, Paragon Energy Solutions, Conuar, and TechSource for the supply and manufacture of the SOLO reactor and components

Launched early industrial production activities with strategic manufacturing partner ATB Riva Calzoni establishing manufacturing processes and factory and shipping logistics for first-of-a-kind SOLO as well as full-scale commercialization

Announced best-in-class independent directors:



Former Framatome CEO Katherine Williams, Independent Chair



Chair of the World Energy Council Michael Howard, Independent Director



Former CFO of ChargePoint Rex Jackson, Independent Director Former VP of Regulatory, Quality and Public Affairs at Karios Power, Independent Director



Financial Highlights



Cash and cash equivalents of $2.15 million as of September 30, 2025 On October 9, 2025, generated $131 million of gross proceeds from the business combination with GSR III Acquisition Corp. and related equity financing

ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLO TM

Terra Innovatum's mission is to make nuclear power accessible. We deliver simple and safe micro-reactor solutions that are scalable, affordable and deployable anywhere 1 MWe at a time.

Terra Innovatum is a pioneering force in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions. Terra Innovatum plans to leverage cutting-edge nuclear technology through the SOLOTM Micro-Modular Reactor (SMRTM) to provide efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious energy. With a mission to address global energy shortages, Terra Innovatum combines extensive expertise in nuclear industry design, manufacturing, and installation licensing to offer disruptive energy solutions. Committed to propelling technological advancements, Terra Innovatum and SOLOTM are dedicated to fostering prosperity and sustainability for humankind.

It is anticipated that SOLOTM will be available globally within the next three years. Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing, innovation, and R&D, SOLOTM addresses pressing global energy demands with a market-ready solution. Built from readily available commercial off-the-shelf components, the proven licensing path for SOLOTM enables rapid deployment and minimizes supply chain risks, ensuring final cost predictability. Designed to adapt with evolving fuel options, SOLOTM supports both LEU+ and HALEU, offering a platform ready to transition to future fuel supplies.

SOLOTM will offer a wide range of versatile applications, providing CO2-free, behind-the-meter, and off-grid power solutions for data centers, mini-grids serving remote towns and villages, and large-scale industrial operations in hard-to-abate sectors like cement production, oil and gas, steel manufacturing, and mining. It also has the ability to supply heat for industrial applications and other specialized processes, including water treatment, desalination and co-generation. Thanks to its modular design, SOLOTM can easily scale to deliver up to 1GW or more of CO2-free power with a minimal footprint, making it an ideal solution for rapidly replacing fossil fuel-based thermal plants. Beyond electricity and heat generation, SOLOTM can also contribute to critical applications in the medical sector by producing radioisotopes essential for oncology research and cancer treatment.

To learn more, visit: . Follow us on X: and LinkedIn: .

