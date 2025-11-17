Diriyah Company Launches 239 Premium Homes In New Manazel Alhadawi Residential Area Alongside Major Contract Awards Worth $1.5 Billion (SAR 5.7 Billion)



New Manazel AlHadawi residential units planned for in flagship Media and Innovation District in Diriyah

Three major contract awards covering residential, commercial, and infrastructure developments worth $1.5 Billion (SAR 5.7 Billion) Announcements shared on Day 1 of Cityscape Global, where Diriyah Company participates as Foundation Partner

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia –November 2025: Diriyah Company has announced the launch of 239 premium homes in the new Manazel AlHadawi residential area at Cityscape Global 2025. This is the first release of properties planned within its flagship Media and Innovation District.

The new homes will include one bedroom studio apartments, two-bedroom and three-bedroom houses, and four-bedroom duplex properties, with the prices starting from 1.6 million SAR. The new properties celebrate Saudi heritage, seamlessly blending traditional architectural themes with contemporary design to create living spaces that are both timeless and innovative.

They will benefit both media and technology professionals who will be working in the new district and families looking for a desirable home in Diriyah offering an unparalleled quality of life.

The launch marks the first in what will eventually be more than 18,000 residential properties for over 100,000 residents in Diriyah's City of Earth that have been inspired by the centuries-old Najdi architectural traditions of the birthplace of the first Saudi state.

Commenting on the launch, Diriyah Company Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said:“Manazel AlHadawi represents a pivotal milestone in Diriyah Company's journey, as it is a fully in-house residential development that reflects the maturity of our capabilities and the strength of our integrated, urban ecosystem. It embodies our commitment to delivering premium homes that capture the authentic spirit of Diriyah while offering an elevated, modern living experience rooted in quality, design excellence, and a deep sense of place.

This new chapter reaffirms that Diriyah is a testament to our history, and a living vision for the future: a future that continues to set new benchmarks for world-class, people-focused urban living.”

The new residential homes will benefit from advanced infrastructure and smart city technologies that are underpinning every aspect of Diriyah's residential strategy, ensuring efficient, sustainable and future-ready living. The homes will be divided into two residential areas within the larger district.

Alongside the new residential offering launch, Diriyah Company also announced three major contract awards covering residential, commercial, and infrastructure developments, totaling to $1.5 billion USD (5.7 billion SAR).

BEC Arabia Contracting Company has been awarded the contract for the Media and Innovation District – South Offices. This project, located within the Media and Innovation District, will deliver state-of-the-art office spaces to support global media networks and creative agencies. Also, within the Media and Innovation District, BEC Arabia Contracting Company has secured the contract for the Manazel AlHadawi plots, which will further expand the district's residential offering, supporting the growing community of professionals and families.

Additionally, and as a testament to Diriyah's comprehensive infrastructure progress, Almabani General Contractors has been awarded the King Khalid Road Main Works contract. This critical infrastructure project will enhance connectivity and accessibility, supporting the seamless integration of Diriyah's districts.

These latest announcements demonstrate the progress of Diriyah Company's $63.2 billion urban development program in building a new contemporary human-centric place to live, work and play on the outskirts of Riyadh.

Diriyah's Media and Innovation District was announced at MIPIM in Cannes in March 2025 to serve as a new home for global media networks, creative agencies, and professionals seeking a collaborative ecosystem with state-of-the-art infrastructure, designed to promote sustainability and provide an exceptional quality of life.

Diriyah, the $63.2 billion integrated urban development, has now awarded over $27 billion in construction contracts. Once complete, Diriyah will contribute approximately $18.6 billion (SAR 70 billion) directly to the Kingdom's GDP, create more than 180,000 jobs and will be home to an estimated 100,000 people.

It will also include museums, shopping districts, a university, the Royal Diriyah Opera House, the Diriyah Arena, a variety of food and beverage outlets, and nearly 40 world-class resorts and hotels spanning its two main masterplans. Additionally, Diriyah will include the Royal Golf Club, Wadi Safar, home to a Greg Norman–designed championship golf course and the Royal Equestrian & Polo Club, Wadi Safar.

About Diriyah:Diriyah, Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh's city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah's centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host more than 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh's new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah's development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia's rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company:Diriyah Company was launched in January 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund's (PIF) portfolio of giga-projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah,“The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah's cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, Diriyah Company's mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail, and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world's greatest gathering places.