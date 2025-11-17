403
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan start joint border trade zone
(MENAFN) Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan on Monday inaugurated a joint border trade zone aimed at strengthening interregional cooperation.
The launch of the Shovot–Dashoguz border trade zone was announced during Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s state visit to Tashkent, where he held meetings with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. After both narrow and expanded talks, the two leaders attended the opening ceremony, according to a statement from the Uzbek presidency.
The statement said the zone would help boost trade and economic links between two major regions with a combined population of more than 3.5 million — Uzbekistan’s Khorazm region and Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz region.
Its facilities include administrative offices, customs and quarantine services, phytosanitary and veterinary units, a trade pavilion, and warehouse infrastructure.
During the visit, Berdimuhamedov also received Uzbekistan’s highest state honor, the Order of Oliy Darajali Dustlik.
