403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Detects Iron Rust on Moon in Groundbreaking Discovery
(MENAFN) Scientists in China have made a groundbreaking discovery, detecting "iron rust" within lunar samples for the first time—a finding that reveals new insights into the moon's chemical evolution.
Researchers located microscopic crystalline Fe2O3, manifesting as hematite and maghemite formations, in soil specimens collected by the Chang'e-6 mission, China National Space Administration announced Sunday.
The breakthrough confirms that oxidation processes occur on the lunar surface and provides compelling evidence linking magnetic irregularities near the South Pole-Aitken Basin to ancient impact events, according to the space agency.
The team's research, now published in Science Advances, an international multidisciplinary journal, offers crucial data that will advance future lunar studies and enhance scientific comprehension of how Earth's satellite transformed over billions of years.
The iron oxide traces, formed through massive collision events, mark a pivotal moment in understanding the moon's geologic past and the complex chemical reactions occurring beyond Earth's protective atmosphere.
Researchers located microscopic crystalline Fe2O3, manifesting as hematite and maghemite formations, in soil specimens collected by the Chang'e-6 mission, China National Space Administration announced Sunday.
The breakthrough confirms that oxidation processes occur on the lunar surface and provides compelling evidence linking magnetic irregularities near the South Pole-Aitken Basin to ancient impact events, according to the space agency.
The team's research, now published in Science Advances, an international multidisciplinary journal, offers crucial data that will advance future lunar studies and enhance scientific comprehension of how Earth's satellite transformed over billions of years.
The iron oxide traces, formed through massive collision events, mark a pivotal moment in understanding the moon's geologic past and the complex chemical reactions occurring beyond Earth's protective atmosphere.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitget Launches Three Official Product Communities To Strengthen User Engagement Across Core Innovation Areas
CommentsNo comment